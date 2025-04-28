European Solidarity deputies come to NBU demanding to stop pressure on Poroshenko and Intl Investment Bank

Deputies of the European Solidarity party came to the walls of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) with a demand to stop the political pressure on the leader of the political force, the fifth president Petro Poroshenko and the International Investment Bank (IIB), in which he is the majority shareholder, and accuse the NBU of trying to bring the bank to insolvency.

"Neither the Constitution nor the laws give the National Bank the right to determine, based only on the introduction of so-called sanctions, whether a person is conscientious and has an impeccable reputation, or not. The National Bank of Ukraine gave itself such a right with an instruction and now, outside the law, outside the Constitution, it will try to do this," MP Rostyslav Pavlenko said.

According to MP Nina Yuzhanina, such a decision by the NBU will lead to a financially independent and stable bank, in which the reserves meet the requirements, being brought to a state of insolvency.

According to Yuzhanina, the management of the National Bank "is subordinate to the orders that they receive from the President's Office."

The opposition MPs' claims have been sent to the Committee on Supervision and Regulation of Bank Activities.

Poroshenko said on April 11 that the NBU plans to recognize him as "a person with a less than perfect business reputation," using the presidential decree on sanctions against him for this purpose. "The law does not provide for such a mechanism. This is an internal interpretation by the National Bank. But it is this that will allow you to achieve your goal: to block and try to seize the shares of the bank (IIB) that belong to me," the party's leader said.

Before this, Governor of the National Bank Andriy Pyshny denied the accusations from Poroshenko and the political force he leads that the inspection of the IIB and the operations of the Poroshenko Charitable Foundation and the public organization "Sprava Hromad" whose accounts are located in this bank, is political persecution of the opposition and the implementation of government instructions.

"We deny any political subtext in the actions of the National Bank," the NBU said in a statement on its website on the same day.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, as of February 1, 2025, in terms of total assets, the International Investment Bank ranked 26th (UAH 14.37 billion) among 61 banks in the country. In the structure of assets of the banking system, it occupies 0.19%.