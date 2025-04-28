Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:37 28.04.2025

Darnitsa passes inspection of Lithuanian regulator for compliance with intl GMP standards

PrJSC Pharmaceutical Company Darnitsa (Kyiv) successfully passed the inspection of the State Agency for Medicines Control of Lithuania and confirmed compliance with international GMP and the requirements of the regulator of this country.

As Darnitsa reported in a press release, the Lithuanian delegation inspected the ampoule workshop, the infusion solutions section and the solid dosage forms workshop of Darnitsa.

"Passing such an inspection is a prerequisite for the further procedure for obtaining a permit for the export of medicines to Lithuania. The inspection confirmed that all production processes of Darnitsa comply with international GMP standards, and therefore guarantee the quality and safety of products," the company notes.

As reported, in 2024, Darnitsa received registration of 10 medicines outside Ukraine and entered six new markets, including the EU countries, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, New Zealand and Malaysia. In total, Darnitsa drugs are represented in more than 20 countries around the world.

Darnitsa is the leader of the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market in natural terms. The company has been present on the market for over 90 years and produces medicines of 180 brands in 15 different forms. Strategic areas of portfolio development are cardiology, neurology, and pain management.

