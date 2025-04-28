Development Ministry working on creating strategic program to address IDPs’ problems

The Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine (Ministry of Development) is working on the creation of a comprehensive strategic program to address the problems of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and the reintegration of temporarily occupied territories with the project name eZhyttia, said Deputy Minister of Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Riabykin.

“I would like to announce that, in accordance with the President’s instructions, our ministry, together with others, together with deputies, is working on a program under the temporary name eZhyttia. This program covers all areas and issues related to IDPs and the reintegration of temporarily occupied territories,” he said at a press briefing dubbed “100 days of new powers of the Ministry of Development: internally displaced persons and temporarily occupied territories” in Kyiv on Monday.

According to the deputy minister, the main part of the program will be the provision of housing, as well as the provision of educational, medical and other social services to IDPs, compensation mechanisms, the preservation of cultural identity, etc.

The program is currently being discussed, he noted.

“After the program is approved by the President of Ukraine and all involved stakeholders, then of course a presentation will be made and its further implementation will be carried out,” Riabykin added.