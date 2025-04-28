Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:37 28.04.2025

Development Ministry working on creating strategic program to address IDPs’ problems

2 min read

The Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine (Ministry of Development) is working on the creation of a comprehensive strategic program to address the problems of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and the reintegration of temporarily occupied territories with the project name eZhyttia, said Deputy Minister of Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Riabykin.

“I would like to announce that, in accordance with the President’s instructions, our ministry, together with others, together with deputies, is working on a program under the temporary name eZhyttia. This program covers all areas and issues related to IDPs and the reintegration of temporarily occupied territories,” he said at a press briefing dubbed “100 days of new powers of the Ministry of Development: internally displaced persons and temporarily occupied territories” in Kyiv on Monday.

According to the deputy minister, the main part of the program will be the provision of housing, as well as the provision of educational, medical and other social services to IDPs, compensation mechanisms, the preservation of cultural identity, etc.

The program is currently being discussed, he noted.

“After the program is approved by the President of Ukraine and all involved stakeholders, then of course a presentation will be made and its further implementation will be carried out,” Riabykin added.

Tags: #ministry_of_development

MORE ABOUT

17:32 25.04.2025
Ukraine to sign contract with winner of concession tender in Chornomorsk port in Q 4 2025 - Ministry of Development

Ukraine to sign contract with winner of concession tender in Chornomorsk port in Q 4 2025 - Ministry of Development

15:35 23.04.2025
Korean Posco International plans to build RDF-fueled CHPP in Odesa for $106 mln – Ministry of Development

Korean Posco International plans to build RDF-fueled CHPP in Odesa for $106 mln – Ministry of Development

HOT NEWS

Sybiha: If Russia really wants peace, it must cease fire without waiting for May 9

Ukraine loses Su-27 fighter, pilot ejects

Yanukovych, his security chief Kobzar sentenced to 15 and 10 years in prison

Ukraine ready to move quickly in diplomacy, but USA can take most tangible steps – Zelenskyy

No continuation of meeting between Zelenskyy, Trump – source

LATEST

NBU admits Poroshenko's reputation not impeccable due to sanctions – lawyers

Several countries express their readiness to ensure ceasefire, not only European ones

Yermak: Ceasefire needed not for parade, but for real and sustainable peace

White House: Trump makes it clear he wants to see permanent ceasefire in Ukraine, not any temporary pauses in military operations

European Solidarity deputies come to NBU demanding to stop pressure on Poroshenko and Intl Investment Bank

Darnitsa passes inspection of Lithuanian regulator for compliance with intl GMP standards

Merz opposes peace in Ukraine on Moscow's terms – media

European Solidarity deputies come to NBU demanding to stop pressure on Poroshenko and Intl Investment Bank

For the attention of Interfax-Ukraine subscribers

Sybiha speaks of the need for accurate info on path to peace: Russia's offensives have mostly lost steam, Ukraine has largely stabilized frontline

AD
AD