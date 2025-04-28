Several countries express their readiness to ensure ceasefire, not only European ones

Several countries have expressed their readiness to ensure a ceasefire in Ukraine, including not only European ones, said Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi.

Answering the question: “Which countries have agreed to send troops to Ukraine to ensure the ceasefire?”, Tykhyi said: “So, I confirm: there are several countries - and not only European ones - that are ready to take part in the creation of deterrence forces, ensuring stability and security in Ukraine,” he said during a live broadcast on the social network X.

However, Tykhyi noted that now one can only talk about political promises of readiness to send troops, and not about actual deployment.

“Some states have done this publicly, others have conveyed their intentions to us through diplomatic channels to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We have a corresponding list of such countries. We hope to announce this officially later. But we respect the desire of some states to act cautiously and not advertise their steps for the sake of security,” the spokesperson said.

In addition, he said, discussions are ongoing regarding ceasefire monitoring missions.

“We have to wait for a political ceasefire to be concluded. If that happens, then control and verification mechanisms will be needed to ensure that the conditions are met. Because there is a danger that Russia will use the situation for provocations and violations. So, control mechanisms will be critical if the political agreement works,” Tykhyi said.

The spokesperson emphasized that Ukraine stands for peace and stability in Europe. Our position is very clear: we stand for peace and stability in Europe, but it can be difficult to explain this to European countries.

According to Tykhyi, for a stable peace it is important to ensure the physical presence of forces on the ground to ensure long-term stability. He noted that this is a complex process that requires long-term efforts and appropriate preparation.