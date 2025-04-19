Ukrainian, Latvian, Polish FMs discuss strengthening of Ukraine's security

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a call with his Latvian and Polish counterparts Baiba Braže and Radoslav Sikorski after a series of meetings held in Paris on Thursday.

According to the head of the Ukrainian foreign ministry, with the Latvian Foreign Minister they "discussed recent diplomatic efforts and exchanged views on next steps to end Russia's war and restore a fair peace."

"We also agreed on further joint work to increase pressure on Russia and hold it accountable for all its crimes," Sybiha said in X on Friday evening.

With Sikorsky, he said, he spoke about "synchronizing further efforts after the diplomatic talks yesterday in Paris aimed at bringing a just and lasting peace closer."

"We also focused on strengthening Ukraine's security as an integral part of European and transatlantic security," Sybiha said.

As reported, Sybiha had previously held telephone talks with the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, during which the parties coordinated efforts ahead of upcoming international events.