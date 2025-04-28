18:32 28.04.2025
Merz opposes peace in Ukraine on Moscow's terms – media
German Chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz said he would not accept peace imposed on Ukraine based on Russia's military force, Bild reported on Monday.
"This is incompatible with the dictate of peace or subordination by military means - especially against the will of Ukraine itself ," he said at a party congress in Berlin.
Merz stressed that Germany and Europe support Ukraine in its defense and expressed hope for continued cooperation with the United States.