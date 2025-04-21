Suspilne and Polish Radio sign cooperation agreement for five years

Suspilne Movlennia and Polish Radio have signed a five-year cooperation agreement and will regularly exchange content that is important for listeners in Ukraine and Poland, Suspilne reported on Monday.

"Our public radio stations are a guarantor of reliable information and journalistic professionalism. The agreement between Polish Radio and the Ukrainian public broadcaster is a convincing testimony of mutual desire to cooperate and get to know each other," said Natalia Bryzko-Zapór, director of Polish Radio Abroad.

According to Suspilne, Polish partners will provide Ukrainian Radio with podcasts in Ukrainian, produced by the program Polish Radio for Ukraine. They will be posted on the Ukrainian Radio website. These are, in particular, the programs: I am in Poland, Energy Transformation and Polish-Ukrainian Phrasebook. At the same time, Ukrainian Radio programs (previously agreed - Subtext, Your Right and Musical Stories) will be broadcast on Polish Radio for Ukraine in Poland.