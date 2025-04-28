Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:18 28.04.2025

Sybiha: If Russia really wants peace, it must cease fire without waiting for May 9

Sybiha: If Russia really wants peace, it must cease fire without waiting for May 9
If Russia truly wants peace, it must immediately cease fire, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

“Why wait until May 8th? If the fire can be ceased now and since any date for 30 days—so it is real, not just for a parade,” he said on X Monday.

The minister noted that Ukraine is ready to support a long-term, lasting and complete ceasefire.

“And this is what we are constantly proposing, for at least 30 days,” he stressed.

