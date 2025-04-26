Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:58 26.04.2025

Poland launches program for PLZ 250 mln to support business in Ukraine – Ministry of Economy

1 min read
Poland launches program for PLZ 250 mln to support business in Ukraine – Ministry of Economy

A state preferential lending program Loan for participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine has been launched in Poland for at least PLZ 250 million (about EUR 58.25 million) to support Polish companies implementing projects in Ukraine, according to the website of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

The program provides for loans of up to PLZ 10 million (EUR 2.33 million) at 2% per annum for a period of up to 12 years. Applications are being accepted by three financial partners of the Polish Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego, the report said on Friday.

"We are sincerely grateful to Poland for supporting businesses that are ready to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine and invest in our economy... This is an important contribution to our recovery, because the private sector will be its foundation," said First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

The funds can be used for logistics, infrastructure investments, preparation of feasibility studies, medical production, import of Ukrainian goods and services, as well as the purchase of real estate in Poland for the implementation of projects.

Tags: #ministry_of_economy #poland

