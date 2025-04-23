Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:09 23.04.2025

Ukrainian and Polish Culture Ministers strongly condemn act of vandalism against Ukrainian memorial sites in Poland - joint statement

1 min read

Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi and Minister of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland Anna Wroblewska strongly condemn the act of vandalism committed against one of the Ukrainian memorial sites in Poland, according to a joint statement published on the website of the Ukrainian ministry.

"This is a deliberate provocation that serves, among other things, the interests of the aggressor country - Russia, and is aimed at damaging the constructive dialogue that has been ongoing in recent months between the two countries," the ministers noted.

They confirmed their readiness to continue working to strengthen the strategic partnership and resolve existing problematic issues through dialogue and mutual understanding.

In addition, the ministers stressed that all acts of vandalism against memorial sites and burial sites are investigated by the relevant services. Illegally installed inscriptions and markings must be removed without delay.

Tags: #tochytskyi #poland

MORE ABOUT

19:28 21.04.2025
Suspilne and Polish Radio sign cooperation agreement for five years

Suspilne and Polish Radio sign cooperation agreement for five years

14:40 19.04.2025
Ukrainian, Latvian, Polish FMs discuss strengthening of Ukraine's security

Ukrainian, Latvian, Polish FMs discuss strengthening of Ukraine's security

11:14 07.04.2025
Nova Poshta begins testing fulfillment services in Poland

Nova Poshta begins testing fulfillment services in Poland

17:56 03.04.2025
Ukraine receives another 5,000 Starlink terminals from Poland

Ukraine receives another 5,000 Starlink terminals from Poland

14:48 20.03.2025
Poland to spend over $20 mln on Starlink for Ukraine in 2025

Poland to spend over $20 mln on Starlink for Ukraine in 2025

18:03 18.03.2025
EU Polish Presidency wants to convince Budapest of importance of Ukraine’s membership for EU future

EU Polish Presidency wants to convince Budapest of importance of Ukraine’s membership for EU future

18:52 12.03.2025
Poland positively assesses results of first stage of talks between Ukraine, USA – Tusk

Poland positively assesses results of first stage of talks between Ukraine, USA – Tusk

10:36 12.03.2025
Polish Defense Ministry confirms resumption of transportation of American weapons to Ukraine from hub in Jasionka

Polish Defense Ministry confirms resumption of transportation of American weapons to Ukraine from hub in Jasionka

17:03 11.03.2025
Ukraine and Poland discuss prospects for cooperation between defense industry enterprises – President’s Office

Ukraine and Poland discuss prospects for cooperation between defense industry enterprises – President’s Office

12:46 11.03.2025
Poland buys Starlink systems for Ukraine to protect its own strategic interests – Minister of Digitalization

Poland buys Starlink systems for Ukraine to protect its own strategic interests – Minister of Digitalization

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy to be in South Africa on Thurs together with Svyrydenko, presidential plane already over Africa

Zelenskyy on Russia’s attacks: If Russians using this form of terror, other terrorists may adopt it too

Consequences of attack on Zaporizhia: 42 injured, incl pregnant woman and five children, four patients in serious condition

Ukrainian delegation arrives in London

Invaders lose 1,210 servicemen over day

LATEST

Trump: Statements about Ukraine's legal non-recognition of Crimea’s occupation harmful for peace talks with Russia

Defense Ministry approves use of unmanned FPV aircraft complex General Cherry

Shmyhal presents benefits of investing in Ukraine at meeting with US business in Washington

Fifty-four people injured in drone strike on bus in Marhanets, 31 in hospital – regional administration

Zelenskyy to be in South Africa on Thurs together with Svyrydenko, presidential plane already over Africa

Ukraine initiates special OSCE meeting over massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians

Ukrzaliznytsia preparing new 37% tariff increase that threatens stability of Ukrainian industry - Mining Industry Association

Denmark to allocate over DKK 300 mln for artillery ammunition for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Russia strengthening its influence in Africa, under guise of fighting epidemics – Ukrainian Countering Disinformation Center

Polish and US FMs discuss status of peace talks in Ukraine

AD
AD