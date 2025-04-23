Ukrainian and Polish Culture Ministers strongly condemn act of vandalism against Ukrainian memorial sites in Poland - joint statement

Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi and Minister of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland Anna Wroblewska strongly condemn the act of vandalism committed against one of the Ukrainian memorial sites in Poland, according to a joint statement published on the website of the Ukrainian ministry.

"This is a deliberate provocation that serves, among other things, the interests of the aggressor country - Russia, and is aimed at damaging the constructive dialogue that has been ongoing in recent months between the two countries," the ministers noted.

They confirmed their readiness to continue working to strengthen the strategic partnership and resolve existing problematic issues through dialogue and mutual understanding.

In addition, the ministers stressed that all acts of vandalism against memorial sites and burial sites are investigated by the relevant services. Illegally installed inscriptions and markings must be removed without delay.