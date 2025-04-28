Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:22 28.04.2025

European Solidarity deputies come to NBU demanding to stop pressure on Poroshenko and Intl Investment Bank

3 min read

 Deputies of the European Solidarity party came to the walls of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) with a demand to stop the political pressure on the leader of the political force, the fifth president Petro Poroshenko and the International Investment Bank (IIB), in which he is the majority shareholder, and accuse the NBU of trying to bring the bank to insolvency.

“Neither the Constitution nor the laws give the National Bank the right to determine, based only on the introduction of so-called sanctions, whether a person is conscientious and has an impeccable reputation, or not. The National Bank of Ukraine gave itself such a right with an instruction and now, outside the law, outside the Constitution, it will try to do this,” MP Rostyslav Pavlenko said.

According to MP Nina Yuzhanina, such a decision by the NBU will lead to a financially independent and stable bank, in which the reserves meet the requirements, being brought to a state of insolvency.

According to Yuzhanina, the management of the National Bank “is subordinate to the orders that they receive from the President’s Office.”

The opposition MPs’ claims have been sent to the Committee on Supervision and Regulation of Bank Activities.

Poroshenko said on April 11 that the NBU plans to recognize him as “a person with a less than perfect business reputation,” using the presidential decree on sanctions against him for this purpose. “The law does not provide for such a mechanism. This is an internal interpretation by the National Bank. But it is this that will allow you to achieve your goal: to block and try to seize the shares of the bank (IIB) that belong to me,” the party’s leader said.

Before this, Governor of the National Bank Andriy Pyshny denied the accusations from Poroshenko and the political force he leads that the inspection of the IIB and the operations of the Poroshenko Charitable Foundation and the public organization “Sprava Hromad” whose accounts are located in this bank, is political persecution of the opposition and the implementation of government instructions.

“We deny any political subtext in the actions of the National Bank,” the NBU said in a statement on its website on the same day.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, as of February 1, 2025, in terms of total assets, the International Investment Bank ranked 26th (UAH 14.37 billion) among 61 banks in the country. In the structure of assets of the banking system, it occupies 0.19%.

 

Tags: #poroshenko #nbu

MORE ABOUT

21:38 28.04.2025
NBU admits Poroshenko's reputation not impeccable due to sanctions – lawyers

NBU admits Poroshenko's reputation not impeccable due to sanctions – lawyers

18:42 28.04.2025
European Solidarity deputies come to NBU demanding to stop pressure on Poroshenko and Intl Investment Bank

European Solidarity deputies come to NBU demanding to stop pressure on Poroshenko and Intl Investment Bank

08:53 28.04.2025
Poroshenko: Europe needs to develop its defense industry

Poroshenko: Europe needs to develop its defense industry

18:03 25.04.2025
Lawsuit on dividing Poroshenko family's property aimed at protecting ability to finance AFU, political activity - European Solidarity

Lawsuit on dividing Poroshenko family's property aimed at protecting ability to finance AFU, political activity - European Solidarity

14:01 25.04.2025
Poroshenko calls for transfer of Taurus missiles, adoption of resolutions in support of Ukraine’s territorial integrity

Poroshenko calls for transfer of Taurus missiles, adoption of resolutions in support of Ukraine’s territorial integrity

19:56 24.04.2025
Not only Ukraine, but also all of Europe not protected from Russian missiles; joint production of air defense systems must be increased – Poroshenko

Not only Ukraine, but also all of Europe not protected from Russian missiles; joint production of air defense systems must be increased – Poroshenko

11:33 24.04.2025
Poroshenko discusses Ukraine's European integration, peace process with Polish FM

Poroshenko discusses Ukraine's European integration, peace process with Polish FM

17:36 23.04.2025
Poroshenko kept at border despite court ruling, causing him to miss first day of Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council – lawyer

Poroshenko kept at border despite court ruling, causing him to miss first day of Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council – lawyer

18:25 22.04.2025
NBU approves sale of Idea Bank to Tigipko

NBU approves sale of Idea Bank to Tigipko

15:03 22.04.2025
Net FX interventions by Ukraine's National Bank down 43.2% last week

Net FX interventions by Ukraine's National Bank down 43.2% last week

HOT NEWS

Sybiha: If Russia really wants peace, it must cease fire without waiting for May 9

Ukraine loses Su-27 fighter, pilot ejects

Yanukovych, his security chief Kobzar sentenced to 15 and 10 years in prison

Ukraine ready to move quickly in diplomacy, but USA can take most tangible steps – Zelenskyy

No continuation of meeting between Zelenskyy, Trump – source

LATEST

Development Ministry working on creating strategic program to address IDPs’ problems

Several countries express their readiness to ensure ceasefire, not only European ones

Yermak: Ceasefire needed not for parade, but for real and sustainable peace

White House: Trump makes it clear he wants to see permanent ceasefire in Ukraine, not any temporary pauses in military operations

Darnitsa passes inspection of Lithuanian regulator for compliance with intl GMP standards

Merz opposes peace in Ukraine on Moscow's terms – media

For the attention of Interfax-Ukraine subscribers

Sybiha speaks of the need for accurate info on path to peace: Russia's offensives have mostly lost steam, Ukraine has largely stabilized frontline

Four more children rescued from occupied areas of Kherson region

Bildt believes Lavrov's statements leave virtually no chance for ceasefire with Ukraine

AD
AD