Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:10 28.04.2025

For the attention of Interfax-Ukraine subscribers

1 min read

Dear subscribers and readers of Interfax-Ukraine.

The news feeds and Terminal are temporarily down due to a technical issue, so the agency is opening the news feeds and will publish them all on the website.

Preliminary, the problem is related to a power outage in a data center in Europe, which is partially serviced by the agency.

Interfax-Ukraine apologizes to its subscribers and readers and is making every effort to resume full operations as soon as possible.

Tags: #interfax_ukraine

MORE ABOUT

18:07 28.04.2025
For the attention of Interfax-Ukraine subscribers

For the attention of Interfax-Ukraine subscribers

09:00 20.02.2025
On February 21, Kyiv Security Forum will hold a special event

On February 21, Kyiv Security Forum will hold a special event

09:33 17.12.2024
Interfax-Ukraine agency becomes laureate of SUP 2024 award as Best media on business and economics

Interfax-Ukraine agency becomes laureate of SUP 2024 award as Best media on business and economics

16:58 19.11.2024
Ukrainian business performs more functions than usual during the war - press conference

Ukrainian business performs more functions than usual during the war - press conference

21:46 25.09.2024
Interfax-Ukraine launches updated access system to its services

Interfax-Ukraine launches updated access system to its services

15:31 20.06.2024
Interfax-Ukraine temporarily opens newswires on website due to accident on provider's end

Interfax-Ukraine temporarily opens newswires on website due to accident on provider's end

20:50 28.05.2024
Shmyhal about Oleksandr Martynenko: Real journalist, patriot, outstanding person

Shmyhal about Oleksandr Martynenko: Real journalist, patriot, outstanding person

18:59 28.05.2024
Oleksandr Martynenko devoted his entire life to Ukrainian journalism, media sector – Verkhovna Rada

Oleksandr Martynenko devoted his entire life to Ukrainian journalism, media sector – Verkhovna Rada

18:08 28.05.2024
Zelenskyy expresses condolences on death of founder, head of Interfax-Ukraine agency Oleksandr Martynenko

Zelenskyy expresses condolences on death of founder, head of Interfax-Ukraine agency Oleksandr Martynenko

HOT NEWS

Sybiha: If Russia really wants peace, it must cease fire without waiting for May 9

Ukraine loses Su-27 fighter, pilot ejects

Yanukovych, his security chief Kobzar sentenced to 15 and 10 years in prison

Ukraine ready to move quickly in diplomacy, but USA can take most tangible steps – Zelenskyy

No continuation of meeting between Zelenskyy, Trump – source

LATEST

NBU admits Poroshenko's reputation not impeccable due to sanctions – lawyers

Development Ministry working on creating strategic program to address IDPs’ problems

Several countries express their readiness to ensure ceasefire, not only European ones

Yermak: Ceasefire needed not for parade, but for real and sustainable peace

White House: Trump makes it clear he wants to see permanent ceasefire in Ukraine, not any temporary pauses in military operations

European Solidarity deputies come to NBU demanding to stop pressure on Poroshenko and Intl Investment Bank

Darnitsa passes inspection of Lithuanian regulator for compliance with intl GMP standards

Merz opposes peace in Ukraine on Moscow's terms – media

European Solidarity deputies come to NBU demanding to stop pressure on Poroshenko and Intl Investment Bank

Sybiha speaks of the need for accurate info on path to peace: Russia's offensives have mostly lost steam, Ukraine has largely stabilized frontline

AD
AD