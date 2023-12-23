Defense forces liquidate over 1,000 invaders, three aircraft and 36 enemy artillery systems in one day

Defense forces liquidated 1,040 invaders, 17 tanks, 28 armored vehicles, 36 artillery systems, three aircraft, 19 drones, 57 pieces of enemy vehicles and special equipment in one day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to December 23, 2023 were approximately: personnel - about 352,390 (up by 1,040) people, tanks - 5,854 (up by 17) units, armored combat vehicles - 10,871 (up by 28) units, artillery systems - 8,286 (up by 36) units, MLRS - 932 units, air defense systems - 611 units, aircraft - 327 (up by three) units, helicopters - 324 units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 6,384 (up by 19), cruise missiles - 1,613, ships / boats - 22 units, submarines - one unit, automobile equipment and tank trucks - 10,995 (up by 51) units, and special equipment - 1,223 (up by six) units," the report states.