Ukraine, Moldova to receive funding for transport infrastructure under EC agreement

The European Commission (EC) announced on Friday the signing of "high-level understandings" with Ukraine and Moldova on the review of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) in their territories and improving transport links with the EU.

"Today's High-Level Understandings are another key step towards bringing Ukraine and Moldova closer to our common market. By extending four European Transport Corridors into Ukraine and Moldova (...), we strengthen transport connectivity in the region and with the EU Both countries can now apply for CEF infrastructure funding for projects along these corridors," EC Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean said.

The changes will be reflected in the new TEN-T Regulation when it enters into force in early 2024 and further extends four European Transport Corridors into Ukraine and Moldova, Brussels said. They also draw attention to the importance of the signed agreement in connection with the decision to begin negotiations with both countries on accession to the EU.

The European Commission notes that following signature of associations agreements with the Commission earlier this year, Moldova and Ukraine will also be able to apply for funding from the Connecting Europe Facility for projects to develop TEN-T infrastructure.