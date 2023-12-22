PM calls on diplomats in 2024, among other things, to work to attract assistance for humanitarian demining, fortifications

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal called on diplomats in 2024, among other things, to work to attract assistance for humanitarian demining and fortification protection.

"I outlined the main directions of economic diplomacy: accumulating macro-financial assistance from partners, receiving assistance for reconstruction, stimulating foreign investment and creating mechanisms for insuring investment risks, promoting Ukrainian goods on world markets, sanctions policy," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel following a meeting with diplomatic corps on the occasion of their professional holiday.

According to the prime minister, the war also posed new tasks, including humanitarian demining, attracting assistance for fortification protection needs, and confiscation of Russian assets.

"I thank the diplomats for the results that we see every day. I believe that together we can do more. I wish you energy, strength, inspiration and optimism so that 2024 will be successful, productive and victorious for Ukraine," he said.