PM on Russia attack on Kyiv: Russia must held responsible

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram/

The world must put pressure on the Russian Federation, which continues to destroy Ukrainian cities and kill civilians, Russia must bear responsibility for this, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal after inspecting the scene of the tragedy of a 9-story residential building in Kyiv, where a direct hit from a cruise missile destroyed an entire entrance.

"Together with Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Head of the Kyiv Military Regional Administration Timur Tkachenko, we inspected the consequences of the shelling of a 9-story residential building in Kyiv, which was hit by a Russian cruise missile at night. The direct hit destroyed an entire entrance, including concrete floors in the basement," he wrote in a telegram on Tuesday.

"The world must put pressure on the aggressor to force it to stop the killing of Ukrainians and the destruction of our peaceful cities. Russia must bear responsibility," the Prime Minister stressed.

Shmyhal reported that more than 2 thousand rescuers, police officers and utility workers have been involved in the work at the scene of the tragedy. Dog units have been involved in the search for people. Employees of the State Emergency Service are doing everything possible to prevent further destruction of the structure, promptly dismantle the rubble and save the victims. The operational headquarters ensures the coordination of rescue operations, the provision of medical assistance. People will receive all the necessary support. Work is already underway to organize temporary housing.

"The state will provide all necessary assistance to the victims," Shmyhal said.

As reported, work to eliminate the consequences of the night shelling of the capital is being carried out in all affected areas - more than 27 locations.