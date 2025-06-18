Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:31 18.06.2025

Shmyhal expects Ukraine will become part of the single European communications space starting from 2026

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expects that from the beginning of 2026, Ukraine will become part of the single European communications space.

"The European Parliament has approved the extension of the "transport visa-free regime" for Ukraine until the end of 2025. The Agreement has been extended for the fourth time. Ukrainian carriers will no longer need special permits. In addition, yesterday the European Commission approved Ukraine's accession to the EU Roam like at Home policy. This means that Ukrainians will not have to pay for roaming during phone calls and using mobile Internet in the territory of 27 European Union countries," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister expects that the EU Council will soon approve this decision and from the beginning of 2026, Ukraine will become part of the single European communications space.

"This sets an important precedent - so far, no country outside the European Union has joined the Roam like at Home policy. We consider this as a high assessment of our European integration efforts," he added.

