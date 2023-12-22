Twenty-four out of 28 enemy shaheds destroyed – Air Force

The Ukrainian air defense eliminated 24 out of 28 enemy shaheds on Friday night, the Air Forces reported.

"As a result of combat work, 24 shaheds were shot down within Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zhytomyr, Rivne and Khmelnytsky regions," the report says.

It is noted that on the night of December 22, Russian occupation forces attacked 28 Shahed-type attack drones from the districts of Kursk, Primorsko–Akhtarsk in Russia, and Chauda – from Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine are reportedly involved in repelling the air attack.