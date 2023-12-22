Facts

10:49 22.12.2023

Twenty-four out of 28 enemy shaheds destroyed – Air Force

1 min read
Twenty-four out of 28 enemy shaheds destroyed – Air Force

The Ukrainian air defense eliminated 24 out of 28 enemy shaheds on Friday night, the Air Forces reported.

"As a result of combat work, 24 shaheds were shot down within Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zhytomyr, Rivne and Khmelnytsky regions," the report says.

It is noted that on the night of December 22, Russian occupation forces attacked 28 Shahed-type attack drones from the districts of Kursk, Primorsko–Akhtarsk in Russia, and Chauda – from Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine are reportedly involved in repelling the air attack.

 

Tags: #destroyed #shahed

MORE ABOUT

09:35 22.12.2023
Fire in Kyiv’s Solomyansky district due to debris hit of enemy shahed eliminated, three apartments partially destroyed

Fire in Kyiv’s Solomyansky district due to debris hit of enemy shahed eliminated, three apartments partially destroyed

09:29 21.12.2023
At night, air defense destroys 34 of 35 Shahed UAVs attacked Ukraine – Air Force

At night, air defense destroys 34 of 35 Shahed UAVs attacked Ukraine – Air Force

13:41 20.12.2023
Warehouse of Kherson regional organization of Ukrainian Red Cross Society destroyed due to Russia’s shelling

Warehouse of Kherson regional organization of Ukrainian Red Cross Society destroyed due to Russia’s shelling

09:25 14.12.2023
As result of Odesa region's night shelling by Shahed UAVs, 11 people initially injured, incl three children

As result of Odesa region's night shelling by Shahed UAVs, 11 people initially injured, incl three children

11:59 02.12.2023
At night, Ukrainian air defense eliminates ten of eleven Shaheds, one X-59 missile – Air Force

At night, Ukrainian air defense eliminates ten of eleven Shaheds, one X-59 missile – Air Force

10:14 30.11.2023
At night, 14 out of 20 Shahed-136/131 UAVs attacking Ukraine destroyed – Air Force

At night, 14 out of 20 Shahed-136/131 UAVs attacking Ukraine destroyed – Air Force

17:13 06.11.2023
Ukraine needs equipment for automatic destruction of enemy Shahed drones which are growing in number – Ihnat

Ukraine needs equipment for automatic destruction of enemy Shahed drones which are growing in number – Ihnat

13:47 06.11.2023
Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate 15 of 22 Shahed attack drones, one X-59 missile – Air Force

Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate 15 of 22 Shahed attack drones, one X-59 missile – Air Force

17:21 02.11.2023
Ukrainian soldiers destroy Russian Su-25 aircraft

Ukrainian soldiers destroy Russian Su-25 aircraft

09:39 23.10.2023
Defense forces destroy 14 UAVs, one X-59 guided missile

Defense forces destroy 14 UAVs, one X-59 guided missile

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia launches missile attack on Zaporizhia, civilian infrastructure damaged, info about victims not received – region’s head

Zelensky urges to pay maximum attention to protection of frontline, frontline regions before Christmas

Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

Zelenskyy discusses with Guterres proposals to ensure safety of civil navigation in Black Sea

LATEST

Ukrainian documentary 20 days in Mariupol shortlisted for Oscar in two nominations

Nova Poshta branch in Kherson completely burned down because of Russian drone attack

Cyber attack destroys about 40% of Kyivstar's infrastructure

Orban accepts Zelenskyy's invitation to hold bilateral meeting – media

Russia launches missile attack on Zaporizhia, civilian infrastructure damaged, info about victims not received – region’s head

No Ukrainians among victims of shooting in Prague – MFA

Stefanishyna announces full audit of defense procurement system by mid-2024

Zelensky urges to pay maximum attention to protection of frontline, frontline regions before Christmas

Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

Zelenskyy expresses condolences to families of those killed in Prague university shooting

AD
AD
AD
AD