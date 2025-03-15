Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

12:09 15.03.2025

On the night of March 15, Ukrainian defenders destroy 130 out of 178 drones used by enemy

The enemy attacked on the night of March 15 with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Kursk region of the Russian Federation and 178 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of drone imitators from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.

"As of 08:30, the downing of 130 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions has been confirmed," the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

Thirty-eight enemy drone imitators have been lost (without negative consequences).

Tags: #shahed

