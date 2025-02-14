Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:47 14.02.2025

Defense Forces eliminate 73 out of 133 drones, 58 UAVs lost from location

1 min read
Defense Forces eliminate 73 out of 133 drones, 58 UAVs lost from location
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

The Defense forces eliminated 73 out of 133 drones, 58 drones were lost, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"As of 08:30, 73 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions," the report says.

It is noted that on the night of February 14 (from 19:30 on February 13), the enemy attacked 133 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones in the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, 58 enemy drone simulators have been lost locationally (without negative consequences).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kyiv region, Sumy region, Chernihiv region, Odesa and Kharkiv regions suffered.

Tags: #shahed

MORE ABOUT

16:49 17.04.2025
Enemy uses Shahed drones carrying dangerous chemicals – South Task Force

Enemy uses Shahed drones carrying dangerous chemicals – South Task Force

13:31 07.04.2025
Defense Intelligence: American components almost disappear from electronic warfare protection of Russian Shaheds

Defense Intelligence: American components almost disappear from electronic warfare protection of Russian Shaheds

12:31 28.03.2025
Some 89 out of 163 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 51 drone simulators lost

Some 89 out of 163 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 51 drone simulators lost

09:42 19.03.2025
Zelenskyy says Putin continues attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure after he agrees with Trump to stop them

Zelenskyy says Putin continues attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure after he agrees with Trump to stop them

12:09 15.03.2025
On the night of March 15, Ukrainian defenders destroy 130 out of 178 drones used by enemy

On the night of March 15, Ukrainian defenders destroy 130 out of 178 drones used by enemy

10:26 28.02.2025
AFU Air Force: 107 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 97 drone simulators lost from location

AFU Air Force: 107 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 97 drone simulators lost from location

11:03 13.02.2025
Shahed drones violate Moldovan airspace, two explode – Sandu

Shahed drones violate Moldovan airspace, two explode – Sandu

09:22 12.02.2025
Six ballistic missiles, 71 drones eliminated by Defense Forces, 40 imitation UAVs lost from location

Six ballistic missiles, 71 drones eliminated by Defense Forces, 40 imitation UAVs lost from location

11:25 10.02.2025
Defense forces shoot down 61 out of 83 enemy drones at night

Defense forces shoot down 61 out of 83 enemy drones at night

10:46 06.02.2025
56 UAVs shot down, 18 drones do not reach their targets last night

56 UAVs shot down, 18 drones do not reach their targets last night

HOT NEWS

Two people killed amid Russia’s shelling of Beryslav

Zelenskyy holding meeting to prepare swap of 1,000 POWs

Defense forces shoot down 112 of 128 enemy drones

Drone attacks Zaporizhia NPP training centre third time this year – IAEA

Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Syrsky discusses front situation with commander of NATO mission to assist Ukraine

Putin says Russian troops currently working on creating buffer zone along border with Ukraine

Two people killed amid Russia’s shelling of Beryslav

Macron prior to his visit to China: We have common goal - ‘lasting and stable peace’ in Ukraine

Motor Sich assets worth UAH 500 million blocked

Zelenskyy holding meeting to prepare swap of 1,000 POWs

State Border Guard Service denies interference with its video surveillance cameras

Ukrainian tour operator Join UP! to launch franchising in Baltic states, Kazakhstan in 2024

Zelenskyy: Important that North Macedonia represented at Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

Merz, Nauseda call for unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, tougher sanctions on Russia

AD
AD