Defense Forces eliminate 73 out of 133 drones, 58 UAVs lost from location

The Defense forces eliminated 73 out of 133 drones, 58 drones were lost, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"As of 08:30, 73 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions," the report says.

It is noted that on the night of February 14 (from 19:30 on February 13), the enemy attacked 133 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones in the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, 58 enemy drone simulators have been lost locationally (without negative consequences).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kyiv region, Sumy region, Chernihiv region, Odesa and Kharkiv regions suffered.