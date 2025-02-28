Facts

10:26 28.02.2025

AFU Air Force: 107 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 97 drone simulators lost from location

1 min read
Last night, units of the Defense Forces shot down 107 enemy UAVs out of 208 that attacked the territory of Ukraine, 97 drone imitators were lost, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"On the night of February 28, 2025 (from 19:00 on February 27), the enemy attacked with 208 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone imitators of various types from the directions of Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation," the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram on Friday.

It is reported that as of 9:00, 107 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. Ninety-seven enemy drone imitators were lost (without negative consequences).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack.

