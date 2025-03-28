Some 89 out of 163 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 51 drone simulators lost

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine on the night of Friday with 163 drones, 89 of them were shot down, 51 drone-location simulators were lost without negative consequences, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"As of 9:00, the downing of 89 Shahed-type attack UAVs (other types of drones) in the south, north and center of the country has been confirmed," the message says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the Russian attack, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia regions suffered.

As reported, on Thursday night, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 86 drones, 42 were shot down, and 26 lost their location. On Wednesday night, Ukraine was attacked by 117 drones, 56 were shot down, and 48 lost their location.