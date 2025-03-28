Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

12:31 28.03.2025

Some 89 out of 163 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 51 drone simulators lost

1 min read
Some 89 out of 163 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 51 drone simulators lost
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine on the night of Friday with 163 drones, 89 of them were shot down, 51 drone-location simulators were lost without negative consequences, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"As of 9:00, the downing of 89 Shahed-type attack UAVs (other types of drones) in the south, north and center of the country has been confirmed," the message says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the Russian attack, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia regions suffered.

As reported, on Thursday night, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 86 drones, 42 were shot down, and 26 lost their location. On Wednesday night, Ukraine was attacked by 117 drones, 56 were shot down, and 48 lost their location.

Tags: #shahed #uavs

MORE ABOUT

09:11 27.03.2025
Three people injured in UAV attack in Dnipro

Three people injured in UAV attack in Dnipro

09:20 24.03.2025
Air Force: 57 out of 99 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 36 lost in location

Air Force: 57 out of 99 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 36 lost in location

13:35 22.03.2025
Air Force: 100 out of 179 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 63 lost in location

Air Force: 100 out of 179 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 63 lost in location

10:32 21.03.2025
114 enemy UAVs shot down last night, 81 drones lost from location

114 enemy UAVs shot down last night, 81 drones lost from location

09:15 20.03.2025
Air Force: 75 out of 171 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 63 lost in location

Air Force: 75 out of 171 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 63 lost in location

10:41 19.03.2025
On the night of March 19, Ukrainian defenders destroy 72 out of 145 drones used by enemy

On the night of March 19, Ukrainian defenders destroy 72 out of 145 drones used by enemy

10:31 19.03.2025
One civilian injured, destruction recorded amid Russian UAV attacks in Kyiv region

One civilian injured, destruction recorded amid Russian UAV attacks in Kyiv region

09:42 19.03.2025
Zelenskyy says Putin continues attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure after he agrees with Trump to stop them

Zelenskyy says Putin continues attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure after he agrees with Trump to stop them

10:39 18.03.2025
Air Force: 63 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 64 miss targets

Air Force: 63 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 64 miss targets

12:09 15.03.2025
On the night of March 15, Ukrainian defenders destroy 130 out of 178 drones used by enemy

On the night of March 15, Ukrainian defenders destroy 130 out of 178 drones used by enemy

HOT NEWS

Bodies of 909 fallen defenders returned to Ukraine

Rubio: I cannot guarantee that peace agreement to be concluded in a week or a month, it must take sanctions into account

Ukrzaliznytsia online ticket sales operating with interruptions due to high load

Zelenskyy on results of Paris summit: We aren’t going to give up our lands and independence, which is bad signal for Putin

Two people killed, four injured as result of artillery shelling of Kherson

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Europe definitely knows how to defend itself, we work together to guarantee our peoples' security

General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out strikes exclusively on Russian military facilities

Bodies of 909 fallen defenders returned to Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society opens over 16,000 wanted cases on missing persons

Denmark to allocate nearly EUR 40 mln to innovative fund to support Ukraine in military sphere

Rubio: I cannot guarantee that peace agreement to be concluded in a week or a month, it must take sanctions into account

Ukrzaliznytsia online ticket sales operating with interruptions due to high load

Work on demobilization bill continues

Erdogan says Türkiye ready to become platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Situation in Kursk and Belgorod regions not significantly changed in 24 hours - AFU General Staff and DeepState, ISW reports progress

AD
AD
Empire School
AD