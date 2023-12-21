Orban accepts Zelenskyy's invitation to hold bilateral meeting – media

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that he accepted the invitation of the President of Ukraine to hold a bilateral meeting in the future, Sky News reported.

According to Orban, Zelenskyy proposed the meeting earlier this month and suggested the pair should "negotiate".

"I told him I'd be at his disposal. We just have to clarify one question: about what?" Orban said a press conference.

At the same time, Orban claimed that the Ukrainian president “wanted to discuss Ukraine's bid to join the EU - a move Hungary is strongly opposed to.”