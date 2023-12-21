Facts

20:51 21.12.2023

Orban accepts Zelenskyy's invitation to hold bilateral meeting – media

1 min read
Orban accepts Zelenskyy's invitation to hold bilateral meeting – media

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that he accepted the invitation of the President of Ukraine to hold a bilateral meeting in the future, Sky News reported.

According to Orban, Zelenskyy proposed the meeting earlier this month and suggested the pair should "negotiate".

"I told him I'd be at his disposal. We just have to clarify one question: about what?" Orban said a press conference.

At the same time, Orban claimed that the Ukrainian president “wanted to discuss Ukraine's bid to join the EU - a move Hungary is strongly opposed to.”

Tags: #hungary #orban #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

19:07 21.12.2023
Zelenskyy hosts Japanese Ambassador, thanks him for support of Japanese people, govt

Zelenskyy hosts Japanese Ambassador, thanks him for support of Japanese people, govt

10:20 20.12.2023
Zelenskyy: We will produce a million drones next year

Zelenskyy: We will produce a million drones next year

09:58 20.12.2023
Zelenskyy: It’s impossible for part of Ukraine's territory to join NATO

Zelenskyy: It’s impossible for part of Ukraine's territory to join NATO

09:35 20.12.2023
If I get rid of my team, we will become weaker – Zelenskyy

If I get rid of my team, we will become weaker – Zelenskyy

08:01 20.12.2023
We’re trying to arrange meeting with Orban – Zelenskyy

We’re trying to arrange meeting with Orban – Zelenskyy

08:00 20.12.2023
War in Middle East has bad effect on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

War in Middle East has bad effect on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

07:50 20.12.2023
Zelenskyy won’t sign law on mobilization of women, he may agree to reduce military age to 25 years

Zelenskyy won’t sign law on mobilization of women, he may agree to reduce military age to 25 years

20:20 19.12.2023
Romania helps Ukraine survive during Poland's blockade of food exports

Romania helps Ukraine survive during Poland's blockade of food exports

19:51 19.12.2023
Assistance from USA to come very soon – Zelenskyy

Assistance from USA to come very soon – Zelenskyy

18:58 19.12.2023
Zelenskyy doesn’t agree that Ukraine can lose war

Zelenskyy doesn’t agree that Ukraine can lose war

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia launches missile attack on Zaporizhia, civilian infrastructure damaged, info about victims not received – region’s head

Zelensky urges to pay maximum attention to protection of frontline, frontline regions before Christmas

Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

Zelenskyy discusses with Guterres proposals to ensure safety of civil navigation in Black Sea

LATEST

Russia launches missile attack on Zaporizhia, civilian infrastructure damaged, info about victims not received – region’s head

No Ukrainians among victims of shooting in Prague – MFA

Stefanishyna announces full audit of defense procurement system by mid-2024

Zelensky urges to pay maximum attention to protection of frontline, frontline regions before Christmas

Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

Zelenskyy expresses condolences to families of those killed in Prague university shooting

Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

Zelenskyy discusses with Guterres proposals to ensure safety of civil navigation in Black Sea

Zelenskyy hands over another certificates for obtaining apartments to military personnel-Heroes and families of fallen Heroes

Zelenskyy hosts Japanese Ambassador, thanks him for support of Japanese people, govt

AD
AD
AD
AD