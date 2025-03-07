KIIS: Level of trust in Zelenskyy amid aggravation of relations with the Trump administration increases to 68%

The level of trust in President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid aggravation of relations with the USA and an emotional meeting in the White House has increased among Ukrainians from 57% in the first half of February 2025 to 68% - as of March 1-4, 2025.

This is evidenced by the results of a sociological study by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), conducted during February 14-March 4.

"As of the first half of February 2025, before aggravation of relations between Ukraine and the United States, 57% of Ukrainians trusted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and 37% did not trust him. The balance of trust-distrust was +20%. Further, in the period from February 14 to March 4, 2025, the level of trust increased to 67%, and the share of those who do not trust decreased to 29%. Accordingly, the balance of trust-distrust improved to +38%," the KIIS press release reported on the results of the study on the website on Friday.

"The preliminary survey by KIIS was conducted from February 4 to February 9, 2025, that is, before the start of U.S. negotiations with Russia and aggravation of relations between Ukraine and the United States. Thus, we can assess the impact of events during this period on trust in the president," the press release says.

It is noted that from February 14 to March 4, 2025, many high-profile events took place, in particular, an emotional meeting at the White House on February 28, 2025. Sociologists recorded that already in the period of February 14-28, trust became higher than in February 4-9, 2025, and for the period of March 1-4, 2025, trust in Zelenskyy increased to 68%. Distrust in the period of March 1-4, 2025 was 27%. The balance of trust-distrust for the period of March 1-4, 2025 is +41%.

The results of the study show that the situation is quite similar in all regions of Ukraine and the balance of trust-distrust is positive. Trust in the president is slightly lower in eastern Ukraine, but even in this region, the majority trust Zelenskyy - 60% trust and 36% do not trust. In other regions (west, center, south) 66-69% trust him and 28-30% do not trust him.

Commenting on the survey, KIIS Executive Director Anton Hrushetsky said: "At least for now, we are observing a process of unification of society against the backdrop of new challenges facing Ukraine. The growth of trust in the president over the recent period [while from the beginning of the full-scale invasion until December 2024 it was mostly steadily declining] indicates that we are now seeing a 'rallying around the flag.' Further dynamics will depend on whether the atmosphere will be emotionally charged with increased risks, or whether there will be a cooling and more constructive conversation [with, of course, support for the defense efforts of Ukrainians]. In any case, it is important to emphasize that the main reason for unity and increased trust in the president is not attacks on him personally. Ukrainians perceive the rhetoric of the new US government as an attack on all of Ukraine and all Ukrainians… Ukrainians really want peace, but our results consistently show that the absolute majority is against peace on any terms. Ukrainians are flexible and ready for even painful compromises, but not to a compromise that would be capitulation. Ukrainians retain the will to fight and will continue it despite everything."

The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted its own all-Ukrainian public opinion poll Omnibus on February 14 - March 4, 2025, to which, on its own initiative, it added a question about trust in President Zelenskyy. Some 1,029 respondents were surveyed using telephone interviews based on a random sample in all regions of Ukraine (the territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine). The survey was conducted among adult (aged 18 and older) citizens of Ukraine who, at the time of the survey, lived in the territory of Ukraine controlled by the government of the country.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% - for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% - for indicators close to 5%.