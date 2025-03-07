Zelenskyy to visit South Africa in April – media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit South Africa on April 10 and hold talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Bloomberg reports.

"This visit is a follow-up to President Ramaphosa's ongoing meetings with President Putin and President Zelenskyy on an inclusive peace process that will provide a path to peace between Russia and Ukraine," said South African presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya.

According to the publication, South Africa has taken a non-aligned position on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and Ramaphosa has previously promoted this position as a means to help end the war. An initiative by six African countries led by Ramaphosa aimed at ending the conflict two years ago has failed to produce any results.