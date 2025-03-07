Facts

10:49 07.03.2025

Zelenskyy to visit Saudi Arabia on March 10, his team to remain there to work with US delegation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Saudi Arabia on Monday, March 10, where he will meet with the crown prince, and then his delegation will remain there to work with the US delegation.

"Next week, on Monday, my visit to Saudi Arabia is planned to meet with the Crown Prince. After that, my team will remain in Saudi Arabia to work with American partners. Ukraine is most interested in peace," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Thursday evening.

According to him, the war must be stopped as quickly as possible, and "Ukraine is ready to work round the clock with partners in America and Europe for the sake of peace."

The President said that at a meeting of the European Council at the level of leaders, he presented a vision that rapid progress towards peace is possible. "We are preparing relevant practical proposals," Zelenskyy wrote.

According to the head of state, the following priority steps are being considered as a prologue to a broader and more comprehensive settlement: "silence in the skies (stopping missile strikes, long-range drones and bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure) has been monitored, as well as silence at sea, that is, stopping all military operations in the Black Sea, which will guarantee calm and safe shipping."

"As we told President Trump, Ukraine is working and will work exclusively constructively for the sake of a quick and reliable peace," Zelenskyy noted.

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced the unblocking of cooperation with the United States and announced negotiations for next week. US President Donald Trump's envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, said that negotiations between Ukraine and the United States would take place in Riyadh or Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, March 11.

Before that, the media reported on a meeting of high-ranking Ukrainian and US officials in Saudi Arabia, but different dates were named: March 11 or March 12. From the American side, the meeting will be attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US President Donald Trump's envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. The Ukrainian delegation will be led by the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

Tags: #saudi_arabia #zelenskyy

