Netherlands allocates EUR102 mln to Ukraine as part of first aid package for 2024

The Dutch government is allocating EUR102 million to Ukraine as part of its first aid package for 2024, part of the more than EUR2 billion allocated by the Dutch Cabinet to support Ukraine next year.

"For the first four months of 2024, the Cabinet has allocated EUR102 million to help Ukraine survive the winter and prepare for spring. On December 15, during his visit to Ukraine, Foreign Trade Minister Geoffrey van Leeuwen announced how this amount will be spent," said the report, published on the website of the Dutch government.

In particular, it is indicated that the new assistance package includes EUR15 million for humanitarian assistance through the UN OCHA (the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) Ukraine Humanitarian Fund, EUR15 million for demining agricultural land and de-occupied territories, EUR62 million to support the Ukrainian government in providing basic services, rebuilding critical infrastructure and securing reforms through the Special Program for Ukraine and Moldova Recovery (SPUR), which is part of the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA), as well as EUR10 million to supply electricity to the Ukrainian power grid.

“The remaining targeted assistance until 2024 is divided into EUR2 billion in military support, EUR295 million as a contribution to the European Peace Facility (EPF), EUR89 million in the fight against impunity and EUR3 million in non-military cyber support,” the report notes.