USA to provide $150 mln to Ukraine to support digital transformation

The United States will provide $150 million to Ukraine to support digital transformation, which will be provided over five years through a project of the same name, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink announced at the Diia Summit on Tuesday in Kyiv.

Brink said that the United States is committing an investment of $150 million over five years to support digital transformation that expands its efforts for economic recovery, transparent recovery and good governance during and after war.

She added that Diia and the electronic public procurement system ProZorro provided Ukraine with transparency and contributed to cost savings.

According to the ambassador, these services were developed with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).