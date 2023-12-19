Facts

17:42 19.12.2023

USA to provide $150 mln to Ukraine to support digital transformation

1 min read
USA to provide $150 mln to Ukraine to support digital transformation

The United States will provide $150 million to Ukraine to support digital transformation, which will be provided over five years through a project of the same name, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink announced at the Diia Summit on Tuesday in Kyiv.

Brink said that the United States is committing an investment of $150 million over five years to support digital transformation that expands its efforts for economic recovery, transparent recovery and good governance during and after war.

She added that Diia and the electronic public procurement system ProZorro provided Ukraine with transparency and contributed to cost savings.

According to the ambassador, these services were developed with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Tags: #usa #brink

MORE ABOUT

19:51 19.12.2023
Assistance from USA to come very soon – Zelenskyy

Assistance from USA to come very soon – Zelenskyy

15:05 18.12.2023
U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs O'Brien arrives in Kyiv – ambassador

U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs O'Brien arrives in Kyiv – ambassador

15:41 16.12.2023
We perceive U.S.’ consent to joint weapons monitoring as sign of trust - Deputy Defense Minister

We perceive U.S.’ consent to joint weapons monitoring as sign of trust - Deputy Defense Minister

11:06 15.12.2023
U.S. House of Reps approves defense funding bill that would tighten controls over use of military aid in Ukraine

U.S. House of Reps approves defense funding bill that would tighten controls over use of military aid in Ukraine

13:58 13.12.2023
$200 mln aid package for Ukraine to include ammunition for missile systems, air defense, artillery shells - US Dept of State

$200 mln aid package for Ukraine to include ammunition for missile systems, air defense, artillery shells - US Dept of State

09:39 13.12.2023
Zelenskyy, at meeting with Speaker of House of Reps of Congress, outlines importance of American financial assistance to Ukraine in 2024

Zelenskyy, at meeting with Speaker of House of Reps of Congress, outlines importance of American financial assistance to Ukraine in 2024

09:13 13.12.2023
Biden approves allocation of $200 mln aid to Ukraine – Shuliak

Biden approves allocation of $200 mln aid to Ukraine – Shuliak

20:41 12.12.2023
In USA, Zelenskyy discusses with Democratic congressmen needs for military equipment, strengthening air defense, joint production of weapons

In USA, Zelenskyy discusses with Democratic congressmen needs for military equipment, strengthening air defense, joint production of weapons

20:20 12.12.2023
Zelenskyy in USA discusses with senators strengthening of air defense, Ukraine's needs for long-range weapons

Zelenskyy in USA discusses with senators strengthening of air defense, Ukraine's needs for long-range weapons

09:46 12.12.2023
Ukraine's president meets with heads of US defense companies

Ukraine's president meets with heads of US defense companies

AD

HOT NEWS

Assistance from USA to come very soon – Zelenskyy

UK High Court of Justice upholds final award on $5 bln damages caused to Naftogaz due to seizure of its assets in Crimea by Russia

Rada in hurry with 4 new appointments to Accounting Chamber before completion of its reform – G7 ambassadors

Ukraine ramping up UAV production to compensate lack of artillery rounds – Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy: Diia app becomes public tool

LATEST

Interactive map of shelters to appear in Diia – PM

Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ministry of Education present Global Innovation Vision with key directions for Ukraine's development

IF USA FOCUSES ON DOMESTIC POLITICS AFTER ELECTIONS, IT WILL HAVE IMPACT ON WAR IN UKRAINE – ZELENSKYY

Zelenskyy doesn’t agree that Ukraine can lose war

UK High Court of Justice upholds final award on $5 bln damages caused to Naftogaz due to seizure of its assets in Crimea by Russia

Diia.Engine specialists develops 30 registers, another 40 being developed – minister

Rada in hurry with 4 new appointments to Accounting Chamber before completion of its reform – G7 ambassadors

Erdogan sure process of Ukraine, Moldova's accession into EU will stall

Polish protesters allow entry of empty trucks into Poland at Yahodyn crossing in separate eCherha line

Zelenskyy: Exchange of housing certificates for housing via Diia to start working this week

AD
AD
AD
AD