GUR on discovery of wiretapping in Zaluzhny's office: Enemy trying to discover our plans

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, commenting on the discovery of a listening device in one of the potential locations of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, said that in this way the enemy is trying to obtain information about the plans of the Ukrainian forces in a variety of ways.

"This is a high-profile event, and the counterintelligence agencies, the Security Service of Ukraine, first of all, must figure out and establish the truth in this situation. There is a war going on, and the enemy is trying to get information in a variety of ways, to study our plans, because such tools are always cheaper and often save a lot of resources. Including on the battlefield," Yusov said on the telethon broadcast on Monday.

He added that the entire Ukrainian society needs to be "vigilant and attentive."

"We are waiting for the results of the investigation," Yusov said.

Earlier, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhny, said that the place of his deployment, in which a technical device for obtaining information was previously found, had not been used for a long time.

As reported, the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings on Sunday upon the discovery of a technical device in one of the potential locations of Zaluzhny. According to preliminary data, the detected device was in non-working condition. No means of accumulating information or means of remote transmission of audio recordings were found. The device will be submitted for examination.