Facts

19:36 18.12.2023

GUR on discovery of wiretapping in Zaluzhny's office: Enemy trying to discover our plans

2 min read
GUR on discovery of wiretapping in Zaluzhny's office: Enemy trying to discover our plans

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, commenting on the discovery of a listening device in one of the potential locations of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, said that in this way the enemy is trying to obtain information about the plans of the Ukrainian forces in a variety of ways.

"This is a high-profile event, and the counterintelligence agencies, the Security Service of Ukraine, first of all, must figure out and establish the truth in this situation. There is a war going on, and the enemy is trying to get information in a variety of ways, to study our plans, because such tools are always cheaper and often save a lot of resources. Including on the battlefield," Yusov said on the telethon broadcast on Monday.

He added that the entire Ukrainian society needs to be "vigilant and attentive."

"We are waiting for the results of the investigation," Yusov said.

Earlier, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhny, said that the place of his deployment, in which a technical device for obtaining information was previously found, had not been used for a long time.

As reported, the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings on Sunday upon the discovery of a technical device in one of the potential locations of Zaluzhny. According to preliminary data, the detected device was in non-working condition. No means of accumulating information or means of remote transmission of audio recordings were found. The device will be submitted for examination.

 

Tags: #investigation #zaluzhny #gur

MORE ABOUT

14:28 18.12.2023
Room where eavesdropping device found not been used for long time – Zaluzhny

Room where eavesdropping device found not been used for long time – Zaluzhny

12:57 18.12.2023
AFU General Staff confirms discovery of eavesdropping devices in Zaluzhny's office during routine inspection

AFU General Staff confirms discovery of eavesdropping devices in Zaluzhny's office during routine inspection

10:31 18.12.2023
SBU initiates criminal proceedings following technical device discovery in one of potential locations of Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny

SBU initiates criminal proceedings following technical device discovery in one of potential locations of Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny

19:19 12.12.2023
Umerov about possible resignation of Zaluzhny, Nayev: No such issue on agenda today

Umerov about possible resignation of Zaluzhny, Nayev: No such issue on agenda today

16:19 12.12.2023
GUR says it has hacked servers of Russian tax service

GUR says it has hacked servers of Russian tax service

12:21 01.12.2023
Zaluzhny, Brown to continue to search for technological solutions to gain advantage over Russia in air, fire engagement, mine clearance

Zaluzhny, Brown to continue to search for technological solutions to gain advantage over Russia in air, fire engagement, mine clearance

21:58 29.11.2023
Main Intelligence Agency conducting investigation into poisoning of Budanov's wife – media

Main Intelligence Agency conducting investigation into poisoning of Budanov's wife – media

11:16 27.11.2023
Investigation into helicopter crash in Brovary completed; deaths caused by violations of safety rules for operation of air transport – SBI

Investigation into helicopter crash in Brovary completed; deaths caused by violations of safety rules for operation of air transport – SBI

11:18 23.11.2023
Zaluzhny at Ramstein meeting: Situation at front is complicated, but controlled

Zaluzhny at Ramstein meeting: Situation at front is complicated, but controlled

09:28 15.11.2023
Zaluzhny holds talks with Burkhard – AFU General Staff

Zaluzhny holds talks with Burkhard – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

EU plans to hold summit on Feb 1 to coordinate assistance, incl to Ukraine – Michel

EU plans to hold summit on Feb 1 to coordinate assistance, incl to Ukraine – Michel

European Council approves 12th package of sanctions against Russia

Polish carriers again block passage of trucks through Dorohusk – Yahodyn checkpoint - Border Guard Service

U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs O'Brien arrives in Kyiv – ambassador

LATEST

Two enemy informants, who scouted positions, rotation schedules of Ukraine’s AFU, sentenced to real terms

Kuleba thanks EU for adopting 12th package of sanctions against Russia

Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Czech Republic to receive EUR 65 mln from EU to support Ukrainian refugees

AFU repulse 17 enemy attacks in Bakhmut direction, 22 in Avdiyivka direction – AFU General Staff

EU plans to hold summit on Feb 1 to coordinate assistance, incl to Ukraine – Michel

EU plans to hold summit on Feb 1 to coordinate assistance, incl to Ukraine – Michel

URCS developing first aid training program for people with disabilities

European Council approves 12th package of sanctions against Russia

Kyivstar plans to achieve full stabilization in provision of services by end of week - company president

Members of Russian Shtorm-Z units returned to combat duties with unhealed wounds – British intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD