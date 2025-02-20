GUR: Russian war criminal Bogdanov killed in Berdiansk

The Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the elimination of war criminal Bogdanov in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk.

"At 06:05 a.m. on February 20, 2025, near the 96th house on Skhidny (Eastern) Avenue in temporarily occupied Berdiansk, a gray Renault Duster exploded - it burned to the ground; Russian occupation forces arrived at the scene. Inside the car was war criminal Bogdanov Evgeny Yuryevich - a citizen of the aggressor state of Russia, who formally held the position of the so-called deputy head of the occupation administration of Berdiansk," the GUR said on Telegram on Thursday.

The GUR noted that the duties of the Russian invader included, in particular, control over finances in the occupation administration and the organization of the construction of fortifications in the temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhia region. It is noted that during his stay in the occupied Ukrainian territories, Bogdanov repeatedly committed war crimes against Ukrainian citizens.

Bogdanov, born in 1970, a native of Leningrad region, arrived in Berdiansk immediately after the city was captured by the troops of the aggressor state in 2022. He was appointed to the occupation administration on the orders of the Russian special services.