Zelenskyy appoints Zaluzhny as Ukraine's Representative to IMO

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vzaluzhnyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Valeriy Zaluzhny, as the country's permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), in addition to his existing role, according to the official presidential website.

The corresponding decree, No. 151/2025, has been published on the presidential website.

"Pursuant to this decree, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Valeriy Zaluzhny, is appointed as Ukraine's permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in a concurrent capacity," the decree states.