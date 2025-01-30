More than 120,000 soldiers from ‘special contingent’ planned to be mobilized in Russian army – GUR

In 2025, the aggressor state expects to attract at least 126,000 soldiers from the so-called special contingent to replenish the losses of the occupying army in the war against Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reported.

"We are talking about Russians who are serving sentences in prisons, are under investigation, have loan arrears and other problems," the Telegram channel said on Thursday.

GUR reports that, on average, Moscow plans to mobilize 10,000 of "special contingent" per month to cover the losses of the occupying army.

According to intelligence information, in general, the aggressor state intends to mobilize at least 280,000 in 2025 to replace the losses of existing military units and formations in the war against Ukraine.