Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:09 30.01.2025

More than 120,000 soldiers from ‘special contingent’ planned to be mobilized in Russian army – GUR

1 min read
More than 120,000 soldiers from ‘special contingent’ planned to be mobilized in Russian army – GUR

In 2025, the aggressor state expects to attract at least 126,000 soldiers from the so-called special contingent to replenish the losses of the occupying army in the war against Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reported.

"We are talking about Russians who are serving sentences in prisons, are under investigation, have loan arrears and other problems," the Telegram channel said on Thursday.

GUR reports that, on average, Moscow plans to mobilize 10,000 of "special contingent" per month to cover the losses of the occupying army.

According to intelligence information, in general, the aggressor state intends to mobilize at least 280,000 in 2025 to replace the losses of existing military units and formations in the war against Ukraine.

Tags: #gur

MORE ABOUT

18:39 14.04.2025
Invaders start to use poisonous gases more often in Zaporizhia region – GUR

Invaders start to use poisonous gases more often in Zaporizhia region – GUR

14:23 21.02.2025
Russian propagandists instructed to promote ‘victorious’ narratives for invasion anniversary – GUR

Russian propagandists instructed to promote ‘victorious’ narratives for invasion anniversary – GUR

17:26 20.02.2025
GUR: Russian war criminal Bogdanov killed in Berdiansk

GUR: Russian war criminal Bogdanov killed in Berdiansk

20:29 11.02.2025
AFU, GUR cyber experts conduct large-scale operation against Russian fuel and energy sector – sources

AFU, GUR cyber experts conduct large-scale operation against Russian fuel and energy sector – sources

18:03 04.02.2025
Budanov denies DPRK troops' retreat from front line

Budanov denies DPRK troops' retreat from front line

12:58 01.02.2025
DPRK military in Kursk region rotating due to heavy losses – GUR

DPRK military in Kursk region rotating due to heavy losses – GUR

18:51 22.01.2025
GUR fighters destroy enemy satellite equipment in Kursk region

GUR fighters destroy enemy satellite equipment in Kursk region

10:11 31.12.2024
GUR destroys aerial target by Magura V5 marine drone for first time in history

GUR destroys aerial target by Magura V5 marine drone for first time in history

15:03 28.12.2024
Explosion at Voskresensk railway station in Russia destroys freight cars – GUR

Explosion at Voskresensk railway station in Russia destroys freight cars – GUR

11:25 23.12.2024
Warehouse with $16 mln worth Shahed parts destroyed in Russia – GUR

Warehouse with $16 mln worth Shahed parts destroyed in Russia – GUR

HOT NEWS

Trump officially declares May 8, 2025 as Victory Day over Nazism in World War II

Defense Forces destroy two out of five Russian ballistic missiles, 81 out of 197 UAVs – AFU Air Force

Support headquarters deployed near house damaged at night in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky district – Kyiv Mayor Klitschko

New aid packages for Ukraine, pressure on Russia to be presented in coming weeks – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Enemy attacks at night with four ballistic missiles, 142 drones: Woman, her son killed, seven wounded, incl four children

LATEST

Trump officially declares May 8, 2025 as Victory Day over Nazism in World War II

SBU drones strike key Russian defense plants Bazalt and Splav – source

Kyiv calls on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and engage in diplomatic dialogue

Merz plans to travel to Ukraine soon

Ukraine ready for peace talks after full ceasefire – Yermak

Zaporizhia NPP once again loses one of two power grids due to shelling

Sybiha meets with delegation of Atlantic Council, informs about Ukrainian vision of ending the war

German FM Wadephul assures Ukraine of European support

McDonald's opens first restaurant in Mukachevo, sixth in cooperation with gas station

Ukraine and Lithuania sign memo on strengthening cooperation in defense procurement

AD
AD