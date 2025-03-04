Zelenskyy's rating in Ukraine 44%, Zaluzhny 21%, Poroshenko 10% – Europe Elects

The rating of incumbent President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is 44% support and shows a growing trend, reports the aggregator of sociological surveys Europe Elects.

The former head of the General Staff, currently Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Valeriy Zaluzhny has 21% support, the fifth president (2014-2019), leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has 10%, non-partisan MP Dmytro Razumkov and leader of the All-Ukrainian Union Batkivschyna Yulia Tymoshenko have 6% each, and the rest have less than 5%.

The poll was conducted on February 25-27 among 1,008 respondents.

The survey results appeared, in particular, in the comments under the post of head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Elon Musk, who insists on a change of power in Ukraine "back to a democratic one" and "some kind of amnesty in a neutral country" for Zelenskyy.