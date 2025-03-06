New US policy questions unity of Western world – Zaluzhny

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Valeriy Zaluzhny spoke on Thursday at a security conference at the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) in London, where he gave his assessment of the geopolitical situation in the world.

"The new US policy has called into question the unity of the Western world, and the White House is trying to shift the responsibility for ensuring Europe's security and defense to their own forces. Washington is taking more and more steps towards the Kremlin regime at a time when Russia and the Axis of Evil are trying to destroy the world order," Zaluzhny wrote on his Telegram.

He also noted that Ukraine today de facto defends not only the eastern border of NATO, but also the eastern border of Europe. "It [Ukraine] continues to resist and therefore has become a subject of international politics. And without the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a new architecture of European security is no longer possible," Zaluzhny emphasized.