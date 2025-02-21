Facts

14:23 21.02.2025

Russian propagandists instructed to promote ‘victorious’ narratives for invasion anniversary – GUR

2 min read
Russian propagandists are planning to announce an alleged "victory" in the war on the third anniversary of the invasion, the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of Ukraine reported.

"Among the key narratives of enemy information attacks are: 'The West has betrayed Ukraine', 'The opinion of Europeans and Ukrainians does not concern either Moscow or Washington', 'The US and Russia have agreed on everything behind Ukraine's back', 'The Ukrainian government is illegitimate', 'The Ukrainian army is losing at the front', 'Corrupt officials in Ukraine are stealing billions of dollars of American aid'. In addition, Russia is preparing to announce an alleged 'victory' in the war against Ukraine by the 'round date' of February 24, 2025, the third anniversary of the start of the full-scale war," the Telegram channel said on Friday.

As noted, the said plans may also speak of “Russia’s victory over NATO,” since for a long time enemy propaganda described the war against Ukraine as a war with the alliance.

"The Kremlin leaders have instructed the special services of the aggressor state Russia to make maximum use of the new American administration's intensified diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and the bilateral meeting of the U.S. and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia on February 18, 2025, in subversive information and psychological campaigns. One of the key goals of the new Kremlin propaganda manuals for Russia is the status of an aggressor and war criminal isolated by the civilized world to cover the all weather rain-coat of the ‘constructive side of the conflict’ supposedly ready for a peaceful settlement," the report says.

In this part of the work, Russian special services attack, in particular, Ukraine's partners in Europe, who do not refuse, but on the contrary - increase their support. For such European governments, the Kremlin uses the stamp of "enemies of peace".

