Defense forces liquidate 30 out of 31 enemy drones – Air Force

Ukrainian air defense eliminated 30 out of 31 drones that attacked different regions of Ukraine on Saturday night, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

“As a result of combat work, 30 Shaheds were destroyed within the Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kherson, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv and Khmelnytsky regions,” the report said.

It is noted that on the night of November 16, the enemy attacked from three directions with Shahed drones – Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Sescha, Kursk (Russia).

“In total, 31 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were used in the attack, which the occupiers sent to different regions of Ukraine,” the department noted.

Fighters, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attack, the Air Force added.