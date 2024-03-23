Air defense eliminates 31 attack UAVs out of 34 overnight

Ukrainian air defense eliminated 31 enemy drones out of 34 that the invaders launched on Saturday night, the Air Force reports.

It is reported that on the night of March 23, 2024, the enemy attacked with four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (in Donetsk region) and 34 attack UAVs of the Shahed type (launch areas Kursk region - Russia, Cape Chauda - Crimea).

"As a result of the air defense battle, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces, anti-aircraft missile units and aircraft of the Air Force destroyed 31 suicide bombers within Poltava, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions," the statement said.