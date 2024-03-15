Air defense eliminate 27 shaheds overnight – Air Force

The Ukrainian air defense eliminated 27 enemy shaheds, by which the occupiers attacked on Friday night, the Air Force reported.

"As a result of combat work, 27 shaheds were shot down within Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia, Kyiv and regions," the report says.

It is also reported that on the night of March 15, the Russian occupiers struck by seven S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles in Kharkiv region and Donetsk region, and one X-59 guided aviation missile in Poltava region.

The launch areas of shakheds are Primorsko–Akhtarsk, Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and Ground Forces, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the air attack, the air command added.