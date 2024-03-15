Facts

09:47 15.03.2024

Air defense eliminate 27 shaheds overnight – Air Force

1 min read
Air defense eliminate 27 shaheds overnight – Air Force

The Ukrainian air defense eliminated 27 enemy shaheds, by which the occupiers attacked on Friday night, the Air Force reported.

"As a result of combat work, 27 shaheds were shot down within Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia, Kyiv and regions," the report says.

It is also reported that on the night of March 15, the Russian occupiers struck by seven S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles in Kharkiv region and Donetsk region, and one X-59 guided aviation missile in Poltava region.

The launch areas of shakheds are Primorsko–Akhtarsk, Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and Ground Forces, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the air attack, the air command added.

Tags: #air_force

MORE ABOUT

14:43 08.03.2024
Air force trying to hit Russian planes at distance of more than 150 km – Oleschuk

Air force trying to hit Russian planes at distance of more than 150 km – Oleschuk

09:53 05.03.2024
AFU Air Force: Defense forces destroy 18 out of 22 Shahed-type UAVs attacking Ukraine

AFU Air Force: Defense forces destroy 18 out of 22 Shahed-type UAVs attacking Ukraine

09:31 05.03.2024
Oleschuk: AFU Air Force destroys Russian military facility in temporarily occupied part of Kherson region using aerial bomb

Oleschuk: AFU Air Force destroys Russian military facility in temporarily occupied part of Kherson region using aerial bomb

17:24 01.03.2024
Defense Ministry: AFU Air Force shoots down 13 Russian aircraft in Feb; best result since Oct 2022

Defense Ministry: AFU Air Force shoots down 13 Russian aircraft in Feb; best result since Oct 2022

09:17 27.02.2024
Air defense destroys two Kh-59 missiles, 11 of 13 Shahed UAVs attacking Ukraine at night – AFU Air Force

Air defense destroys two Kh-59 missiles, 11 of 13 Shahed UAVs attacking Ukraine at night – AFU Air Force

10:06 21.02.2024
Ukrainian air defense destroys Kh-59 missile, 13 out of 19 Shahed UAVs – AFU Air Force

Ukrainian air defense destroys Kh-59 missile, 13 out of 19 Shahed UAVs – AFU Air Force

12:38 03.02.2024
Russia launches Kh-59 missiles, Shahed drones against Ukraine last night, air defense downs 9 of 14 drones – Air Force

Russia launches Kh-59 missiles, Shahed drones against Ukraine last night, air defense downs 9 of 14 drones – Air Force

12:04 02.02.2024
Air defense eliminate 11 out of 24 enemy shaheds – Air Force

Air defense eliminate 11 out of 24 enemy shaheds – Air Force

16:36 15.01.2024
Ukrainian Air Force fighters destroy enemy A-50, Il-22 planes

Ukrainian Air Force fighters destroy enemy A-50, Il-22 planes

16:03 09.01.2024
Ukrainian Air Force denies reports about alleged downing of new Shahed drone with jet engine

Ukrainian Air Force denies reports about alleged downing of new Shahed drone with jet engine

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting with employees of defense enterprise

Air defense eliminates 15 shaheds attacking Kyiv at night – city’s administration

Ukraine plans to resume sea ferry, container transportation in 2-3 weeks - deputy minister

Zelenskyy, in his talk with Scholz, tells of AFU’s needs in armored vehicles, artillery and air defense

There’re hits in Kharkiv suburb

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds meeting with employees of defense enterprise

Air defense eliminates 15 shaheds attacking Kyiv at night – city’s administration

Death toll of Vinnytsia drone night attack grows to two – region’s head

Ukrainian aviation strikes four places of invaders’ concentration during day

Zelenskyy approves ARMA emblem and flag – decree

Ukraine plans to resume sea ferry, container transportation in 2-3 weeks - deputy minister

Russian authorities block evacuation of civilians in Belgorod region - Ukrainian intelligence

Freedom of Russia Legion, RVC, Siberian Battalion announce massive attack on Russian Armed Forces in Kursk, Belgorod regions

Russian army allegedly uses North Korean missiles at least three times to attack Kharkiv region

Ukraine plans to resume sea ferry, container transportation in 2-3 weeks - deputy minister

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD