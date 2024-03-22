Facts

11:56 22.03.2024

Ten Ukrainian pilots complete basic flying training in UK

2 min read
Ten Ukrainian pilots complete basic flying training in UK

The first Ukrainian pilots to have undergone intensive training under the guidance of Royal Air Force instructors have graduated from flight school.

The UK Government has said on its website the ten pilots received basic flying, ground school and language training in the UK and "will one day form the first line of defense in protecting Ukraine's skies from Putin's forces."

The cohort will now move to advanced flying training provided by the French Air Force before learning to fly F-16 fighter jets.

"This effort is a key UK contribution to the Air Capability Coalition, co-led by the United States, Denmark and the Netherlands, which is helping build an air force consisting of modern fighter jets to form the cornerstone of Ukraine's armed forces," the UK Government said.

The capability coalitions were established last year to provide a long-term commitment to supporting Ukraine's armed forces, with the UK co-leading the maritime and drone coalitions.

"I would like to congratulate these brave pilots on completing their initial training here in the UK. Thanks to the world-renowned skills of RAF, these pilots have received some of the best training available and are now a step closer to joining the fight against Putin's illegal invasion," UK Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps said.

He also noted that the UK has led the way in building Ukraine's air capabilities over the last two years, enhancing its aircraft with additional equipment, as well as being the first nation to provide long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine

As part of their training, the pilots were taught general aircraft handling, flying by the aircraft’s instruments, low level navigation and advanced formation flying by experienced RAF instructors. They also received English language training to assist in their training and to boost interoperability with NATO air forces.

The pilots will now continue to France to conduct advanced flight training before they progress to training on the F-16 aircraft itself.

"The trainees join more than 60,000 Ukrainians who have received training in the UK since Putin first ordered the invasion of Crimea in 2014, including 36,000 recruits since 2022 through Operation Interflex," the UK Government said.

Tags: #air_force #pilots #f16

MORE ABOUT

09:47 15.03.2024
Air defense eliminate 27 shaheds overnight – Air Force

Air defense eliminate 27 shaheds overnight – Air Force

14:43 08.03.2024
Air force trying to hit Russian planes at distance of more than 150 km – Oleschuk

Air force trying to hit Russian planes at distance of more than 150 km – Oleschuk

09:53 05.03.2024
AFU Air Force: Defense forces destroy 18 out of 22 Shahed-type UAVs attacking Ukraine

AFU Air Force: Defense forces destroy 18 out of 22 Shahed-type UAVs attacking Ukraine

09:31 05.03.2024
Oleschuk: AFU Air Force destroys Russian military facility in temporarily occupied part of Kherson region using aerial bomb

Oleschuk: AFU Air Force destroys Russian military facility in temporarily occupied part of Kherson region using aerial bomb

17:24 01.03.2024
Defense Ministry: AFU Air Force shoots down 13 Russian aircraft in Feb; best result since Oct 2022

Defense Ministry: AFU Air Force shoots down 13 Russian aircraft in Feb; best result since Oct 2022

09:17 27.02.2024
Air defense destroys two Kh-59 missiles, 11 of 13 Shahed UAVs attacking Ukraine at night – AFU Air Force

Air defense destroys two Kh-59 missiles, 11 of 13 Shahed UAVs attacking Ukraine at night – AFU Air Force

12:47 21.02.2024
First group of Ukrainian pilots to complete F-16 training by summer – media

First group of Ukrainian pilots to complete F-16 training by summer – media

10:06 21.02.2024
Ukrainian air defense destroys Kh-59 missile, 13 out of 19 Shahed UAVs – AFU Air Force

Ukrainian air defense destroys Kh-59 missile, 13 out of 19 Shahed UAVs – AFU Air Force

12:38 03.02.2024
Russia launches Kh-59 missiles, Shahed drones against Ukraine last night, air defense downs 9 of 14 drones – Air Force

Russia launches Kh-59 missiles, Shahed drones against Ukraine last night, air defense downs 9 of 14 drones – Air Force

12:04 02.02.2024
Air defense eliminate 11 out of 24 enemy shaheds – Air Force

Air defense eliminate 11 out of 24 enemy shaheds – Air Force

AD

HOT NEWS

Council of the EU approves trade liberalisation for Ukraine – Deputy PM

Child among dead in Zaporizhia, number of victims up to 20 people – regional governor

Energy workers manage to activate part of Dniprovska HPP equipment, but it is not generating electricity – Ministry of Energy

Ukraine receives only 10% of planned financial aid in 2 months, no military aid within Ramstein – Stefanishyna

Pavliuk: Russia building up group of 100,000 troops, might conduct summer offensive

LATEST

Council of the EU approves trade liberalisation for Ukraine – Deputy PM

Zelenskyy on opening of Office of Register of Damage caused by Russia: Important that Ukrainians will be able to submit applications in Kyiv soon

Child among dead in Zaporizhia, number of victims up to 20 people – regional governor

Energy workers manage to activate part of Dniprovska HPP equipment, but it is not generating electricity – Ministry of Energy

NATO PA President promises to do everything to ensure that Ukraine becomes 33rd member of Alliance

Necessary to deprive Russia of ability to circumvent sanctions – Ambassador Braže

Stefanishyna on calls to stop attacks on Russian energy infrastructure: We act according to best NATO standards

Ukraine receives only 10% of planned financial aid in 2 months, no military aid within Ramstein – Stefanishyna

Stefanishyna: I think allies themselves don't believe in NATO right now

Pavliuk: Russia building up group of 100,000 troops, might conduct summer offensive

AD
AD
AD
AD