Ten Ukrainian pilots complete basic flying training in UK

The first Ukrainian pilots to have undergone intensive training under the guidance of Royal Air Force instructors have graduated from flight school.

The UK Government has said on its website the ten pilots received basic flying, ground school and language training in the UK and "will one day form the first line of defense in protecting Ukraine's skies from Putin's forces."

The cohort will now move to advanced flying training provided by the French Air Force before learning to fly F-16 fighter jets.

"This effort is a key UK contribution to the Air Capability Coalition, co-led by the United States, Denmark and the Netherlands, which is helping build an air force consisting of modern fighter jets to form the cornerstone of Ukraine's armed forces," the UK Government said.

The capability coalitions were established last year to provide a long-term commitment to supporting Ukraine's armed forces, with the UK co-leading the maritime and drone coalitions.

"I would like to congratulate these brave pilots on completing their initial training here in the UK. Thanks to the world-renowned skills of RAF, these pilots have received some of the best training available and are now a step closer to joining the fight against Putin's illegal invasion," UK Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps said.

He also noted that the UK has led the way in building Ukraine's air capabilities over the last two years, enhancing its aircraft with additional equipment, as well as being the first nation to provide long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine

As part of their training, the pilots were taught general aircraft handling, flying by the aircraft’s instruments, low level navigation and advanced formation flying by experienced RAF instructors. They also received English language training to assist in their training and to boost interoperability with NATO air forces.

The pilots will now continue to France to conduct advanced flight training before they progress to training on the F-16 aircraft itself.

"The trainees join more than 60,000 Ukrainians who have received training in the UK since Putin first ordered the invasion of Crimea in 2014, including 36,000 recruits since 2022 through Operation Interflex," the UK Government said.