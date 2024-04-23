Facts

10:46 23.04.2024

Air defense eliminates 15 out of 16 enemy shaheds in four regions of Ukraine – Air Force

1 min read
Air defense eliminates 15 out of 16 enemy shaheds in four regions of Ukraine – Air Force

On Tuesday night, the Ukrainian air defense eliminated 15 out of 16 enemy shaheds in four regions of Ukraine, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inform.

"This night, the defenders of the sky shot down 15 shaheds in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv and Cherkasy regions," the message says.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the attack. Electronic warfare equipment was also involved.

The command noted that on the night of April 23, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Belgorod region of the Russian Federation and 16 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Tags: #air_force

MORE ABOUT

10:07 05.04.2024
Air defense destroys 13 enemy UAVs within three regions of Ukraine – Air Force

Air defense destroys 13 enemy UAVs within three regions of Ukraine – Air Force

13:25 30.03.2024
Air defense troops destroy nine out of 12 combat UAVs – Air Force

Air defense troops destroy nine out of 12 combat UAVs – Air Force

09:53 28.03.2024
Air defense destroys 26 strike drones during night – Air Force

Air defense destroys 26 strike drones during night – Air Force

17:39 27.03.2024
SAMP/T, Patriot systems can down Russia's Zircon-type missiles – Ukrainian Air Force

SAMP/T, Patriot systems can down Russia's Zircon-type missiles – Ukrainian Air Force

14:21 25.03.2024
First Ukrainian pilots complete basic training under guidance of Royal Air Force, will now continue training with French Air Force instructors

First Ukrainian pilots complete basic training under guidance of Royal Air Force, will now continue training with French Air Force instructors

11:12 23.03.2024
Air defense eliminates 31 attack UAVs out of 34 overnight

Air defense eliminates 31 attack UAVs out of 34 overnight

11:56 22.03.2024
Ten Ukrainian pilots complete basic flying training in UK

Ten Ukrainian pilots complete basic flying training in UK

09:47 15.03.2024
Air defense eliminate 27 shaheds overnight – Air Force

Air defense eliminate 27 shaheds overnight – Air Force

14:43 08.03.2024
Air force trying to hit Russian planes at distance of more than 150 km – Oleschuk

Air force trying to hit Russian planes at distance of more than 150 km – Oleschuk

09:53 05.03.2024
AFU Air Force: Defense forces destroy 18 out of 22 Shahed-type UAVs attacking Ukraine

AFU Air Force: Defense forces destroy 18 out of 22 Shahed-type UAVs attacking Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

MFA may suspend receipt of consular services for men of mobilization age in foreign diplomatic institutions – Kuleba

As result of shelling in Pokrovsky district, two people killed, one more wounded – region’s head

As result of airstrike on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, five people injured, two in serious condition – region’s head

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Mathernova welcomes initiative of Slovak citizens to raise funds for purchase of shells for Ukrainian army

Current minister suspected of taking over state land – NABU

LATEST

MFA may suspend receipt of consular services for men of mobilization age in foreign diplomatic institutions – Kuleba

As result of shelling in Pokrovsky district, two people killed, one more wounded – region’s head

As result of airstrike on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, five people injured, two in serious condition – region’s head

Zelenskyy thanks British PM for allocating largest package of defense aid

Lithuania hands over M577 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Mathernova welcomes initiative of Slovak citizens to raise funds for purchase of shells for Ukrainian army

Nine people injured as result of enemy attack by shaheds of Odesa – police

URCS volunteers helping victims in Odesa from Russian shahed attack

Current minister suspected of taking over state land – NABU

We must move from requests for help to offers of cooperation – Lytvynenko

AD
AD
AD
AD