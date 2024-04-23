Air defense eliminates 15 out of 16 enemy shaheds in four regions of Ukraine – Air Force

On Tuesday night, the Ukrainian air defense eliminated 15 out of 16 enemy shaheds in four regions of Ukraine, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inform.

"This night, the defenders of the sky shot down 15 shaheds in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv and Cherkasy regions," the message says.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the attack. Electronic warfare equipment was also involved.

The command noted that on the night of April 23, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Belgorod region of the Russian Federation and 16 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and Kursk region of the Russian Federation.