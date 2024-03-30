Air defense troops destroy nine out of 12 combat UAVs – Air Force

Ukrainian air defense troops destroyed nine out of 12 combat UAVs over the past 24 hours, the Air Force reported.

"In total, launches of 12 combat UAVs Shahed-136/131 were recorded, nine of them were destroyed by units of mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces within Kherson, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions," the Air Force said.

During the night of March 30, the enemy struck Donetsk region with 4 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles, as well as drones from Cape Chauda (Crimea).