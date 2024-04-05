Air defense destroys 13 enemy UAVs within three regions of Ukraine – Air Force

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 13 enemy UAVs within three regions of Ukraine, the Air Force reports.

"As a result of the air defense battle, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down all 13 strike drones in Zaporizhia, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions," the statement said.

It is noted that on the night of April 5, the enemy attacked with two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles and three Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch areas Belgorod region, Russia), as well as 13 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from Cape Chauda (Crimea).