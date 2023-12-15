Facts

Forty-five mobile groups created in Lviv region to fight shaheds, 55 more planned

Forty-five mobile groups have been created in Lviv region to combat the shaheds, and 55 more are planned to be created, Maksym Kozytsky, head of Lviv Regional Military Administration, said at a briefing at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities.

"At the moment, 45 mobile groups have been created to fight the shaheds on the basis of military command Zakhid (West) and the creation of 55 mobile groups continues within the newly created battalion of the Ground Forces of Air Defense," Kozytsky said.

According to him, by the end of the year, 100 such groups will be created in the region to fight against Russian UAVs.

In addition, Kozytsky said that over the past month, air defense has been significantly strengthened in Lviv region.

"We have not announced, but if we take the last month, we have clearly improved air defense in terms of missiles. These are state–of-the-art Western-style systems," the head of the regional administration said.

