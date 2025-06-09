Resident of Antonivka dies in Kherson region due to drone attack on June 7 – authorities

Head of Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported the death of a resident of Antonivka due to an attack by a Russian drone on June 7.

"It has become known that a resident of Antonivka died as a result of a Russian drone attack on June 7. A 75-year-old man was hit by the enemy strike. Unfortunately, he received injuries incompatible with life," Prokudin wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.