11.06.2025

First building of M10 Lviv Industrial Park receives international 'green' EDGE certificate

The first building of M10 Lviv Industrial Park in Lviv, which is being implemented by Dragon Capital in partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), has received the international EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certificate, the Dragon Capital press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Our common goal with the EBRD in the M10 Lviv Industrial Park project is not just to create modern industrial real estate with developed infrastructure, but also to ensure its compliance with leading European standards in the field of environmental and social responsibility. We strive for M10 to become a model for implementing such approaches to large-scale projects in Ukraine," emphasized Dragon Capital Investment Director Mykhailo Sakun.

The EDGE certificate received certifies that the warehouse building with an area of ​​14.4 thousand sq. m, occupied by the Aurora retail chain, achieved significant energy and water savings, as well as a reduction in the carbon footprint during construction. This was made possible by the introduction of energy-efficient heating systems, the installation of "smart" meters, the use of plumbing with low water consumption, as well as the use of materials with low CO₂ emissions.

Sakun noted that all subsequent phases of the industrial park will also apply environmental and social responsibility standards at the planning, construction and operation stages.

"Currently, we are already designing the second phase with an area of ​​22 thousand sq m and are negotiating with potential residents," he said.

As reported, Dragon Capital's strategy involves the development of sustainable and energy-efficient facilities. In particular, the Eurasia, Prime, GRAND and Horizon Park business centers received BREEAM In-Use International green certificates in 2020–2021.

Industrial Park M10 is a large-scale project of Dragon Capital in partnership with the EBRD, which is being implemented in the industrial zone of the Ryasne-2 microdistrict in Lviv, 60 km from the border with Poland. The total area of ​​the site is 23.5 hectares - it allows the construction of six stages of production, warehouse and office buildings in accordance with international standards of sustainable development.

In September 2023, the World Bank's International Investment Guarantee Agency MIGA provided M10 Lviv Industrial Park with military risk insurance for 10 years.

The EBRD is a shareholder in the project with a 35% stake, and its total investment may reach $24.5 million.

The first stage of the industrial park - a class "A" warehouse complex with an area of ​​​​14.4 thousand sq m - was completed and put into operation in February 2024. The facility was fully leased by Aurora, one of the leading national retail chains.

Dragon Capital is one of the largest groups of companies in Ukraine, which has been operating in the field of investments and financial services since 2000 and provides a full range of investment banking and brokerage services, direct investments, and asset management.

Dragon Capital Property Management is a management team that manages the company's commercial real estate portfolio. It manages 25 facilities (business centers, shopping malls, and logistics complexes) with a total area of ​​560,000 sq m, which makes the company one of the largest players in the real estate market in Ukraine.

