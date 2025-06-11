Interfax-Ukraine
20:04 11.06.2025

One sapper killed, two more injured due to attack by enemy UAV during demining in Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

The Russian occupation army attacked sappers with a strike drone while demining agricultural land in the liberated territories of Izium district of Kharkiv region. One pyrotechnician was killed and two others were injured, the press service of the main department of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region reports.

"The enemy aimed a strike drone directly at the working part of the Minewolf MV-370 mine clearing machine when the sappers were servicing it and checking its operation. Unfortunately, one pyrotechnician was killed. Two more of his colleagues were wounded - they are now in the hospital, doctors are fighting for their lives," the message says.

