Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:10 19.06.2025

Lviv to receive EUR5 mln grant from France to reconstruct Mykolaychuk Street, prepare for tram launch

3 min read

The French Development Agency (AFD) is allocating EUR5 million to Lviv for the reconstruction of part of Mykolaychuk Street, near the UNBROKEN center, and the construction of the foundation for the future tram track there, the press service of Lviv City Council reports.

The grant agreement was signed in Lviv on June 18 by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy, Chief Executive Officer of the French Development Agency Remy Rioux and French Ambassador to Ukraine Gaël Veyssière.

It is noted that the project to launch a tram to this part of Lviv involves five stages.

"The grant that we will receive in accordance with the signed agreement is intended for the implementation of the first stage of the project - the reconstruction of part of Mykolaychuk Street, including the intersection of Orlyka-Schurata Streets," Sadovy specified.

According to him, in particular, instead of two, four lanes will be arranged opposite the hospital - two for public transport, two for private transport and one more for a duplicate entrance to the hospital. A two-way bicycle path will also be arranged on the side of the medical facility, and barrier-free sidewalks will be installed along the entire length of the street. The foundation will be laid for laying tram tracks.

The second stage involves the construction of a pedestrian bridge on this site, which will connect the residential area with the hospital; the third and fourth - the laying and connection of the tram infrastructure from Horodnytska Street to the hospital area, the fifth - the laying of a tram track from the hospital to social housing on Mykolaychuk Street.

To launch the tram and ensure inclusiveness for pedestrians, the terrain will be leveled: in some locations, the street will be lowered to a level of 1.5 m to 4 m.

The street reconstruction project will soon undergo an examination and after that, approximately in October-November of this year, the first stage of work can begin. They will last about eight months.

Rioux expressed hope that the organization will become a partner of Lviv in the implementation of the next stages of this large-scale project.

"This project and our participation in it is a kind of sign of solidarity and support for all the people of Ukraine. We are participating in the first stage, but I hope that we will be partners in the subsequent phases of this project," he said.

In total, the length of the new tramline will be 2.6 km (one way).

Tags: #lviv #tram

MORE ABOUT

17:32 13.06.2025
McDonald's opens new restaurant in Lviv

McDonald's opens new restaurant in Lviv

18:40 11.06.2025
First building of M10 Lviv Industrial Park receives international 'green' EDGE certificate

First building of M10 Lviv Industrial Park receives international 'green' EDGE certificate

09:49 14.05.2025
Transforming the successful Into the future: Revitalization of the Skrynya Sec Into the Rox Mall Sec

Transforming the successful Into the future: Revitalization of the Skrynya Sec Into the Rox Mall Sec

11:07 09.05.2025
Shmyhal, EU FMs and European commissioners honor in Lviv memory of fallen in war with Russia

Shmyhal, EU FMs and European commissioners honor in Lviv memory of fallen in war with Russia

13:30 18.03.2025
Zelenskyy visits Lviv Lyceum with enhanced military-physical training named after Heroes of Kruty

Zelenskyy visits Lviv Lyceum with enhanced military-physical training named after Heroes of Kruty

19:19 04.03.2025
FM of Liechtenstein visits Lviv

FM of Liechtenstein visits Lviv

10:52 29.01.2025
UNESCO Cultural Hub opened in Lviv

UNESCO Cultural Hub opened in Lviv

18:49 28.01.2025
Three Ministers, UNESCO Director General arrive in Lviv for opening of cultural hub – mayor

Three Ministers, UNESCO Director General arrive in Lviv for opening of cultural hub – mayor

20:18 17.12.2024
Tusk leaves for Lviv to meet with Zelenskyy

Tusk leaves for Lviv to meet with Zelenskyy

13:13 17.12.2024
Zelenskyy arrives in Lviv

Zelenskyy arrives in Lviv

HOT NEWS

Ukraine will attract significant capital flows over next decade if recovery continues as planned - Lagarde

Metinvest fully redeems eurobonds 2025, continues to fulfill debt obligations – CEO

EU, Germany provide EUR 18 million to Ukraine's Energy Efficiency Fund

Price cap for Russian oil should not exceed $30 – Zelenskyy

Inflation in Ukraine grows to 1.3% in May 2025, to 15.9% y-o-y – statistics

LATEST

Ukraine will attract significant capital flows over next decade if recovery continues as planned - Lagarde

Agricultural crops areas in 2025 are no less than last year's 7.8 mln ha

VAT refunds for Jan-May 2025 increase by almost 24% – Tax Service

Metinvest fully redeems eurobonds 2025, continues to fulfill debt obligations – CEO

Postponing fines for the lack of gasoline with bioethanol to boost fuel demand in Ukraine – A-95 head

Oblenergos test readiness of equipment for hot weather conditions

Cabinet simplifies procedure for obtaining an opinion on extending payment deadlines for exports, imports

EFSE grants EUR 40 mln in loans to Oschadbank, Ukrgasbank to finance Ukrainian SMEs

Oschadbank nearly doubles OKKO Group's credit limit to UAH 2.85 bln

Export duty on soybeans, rapeseed to replenish state budget by UAH 7.3 bln – author of bill

AD
AD