Lviv to receive EUR5 mln grant from France to reconstruct Mykolaychuk Street, prepare for tram launch

The French Development Agency (AFD) is allocating EUR5 million to Lviv for the reconstruction of part of Mykolaychuk Street, near the UNBROKEN center, and the construction of the foundation for the future tram track there, the press service of Lviv City Council reports.

The grant agreement was signed in Lviv on June 18 by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy, Chief Executive Officer of the French Development Agency Remy Rioux and French Ambassador to Ukraine Gaël Veyssière.

It is noted that the project to launch a tram to this part of Lviv involves five stages.

"The grant that we will receive in accordance with the signed agreement is intended for the implementation of the first stage of the project - the reconstruction of part of Mykolaychuk Street, including the intersection of Orlyka-Schurata Streets," Sadovy specified.

According to him, in particular, instead of two, four lanes will be arranged opposite the hospital - two for public transport, two for private transport and one more for a duplicate entrance to the hospital. A two-way bicycle path will also be arranged on the side of the medical facility, and barrier-free sidewalks will be installed along the entire length of the street. The foundation will be laid for laying tram tracks.

The second stage involves the construction of a pedestrian bridge on this site, which will connect the residential area with the hospital; the third and fourth - the laying and connection of the tram infrastructure from Horodnytska Street to the hospital area, the fifth - the laying of a tram track from the hospital to social housing on Mykolaychuk Street.

To launch the tram and ensure inclusiveness for pedestrians, the terrain will be leveled: in some locations, the street will be lowered to a level of 1.5 m to 4 m.

The street reconstruction project will soon undergo an examination and after that, approximately in October-November of this year, the first stage of work can begin. They will last about eight months.

Rioux expressed hope that the organization will become a partner of Lviv in the implementation of the next stages of this large-scale project.

"This project and our participation in it is a kind of sign of solidarity and support for all the people of Ukraine. We are participating in the first stage, but I hope that we will be partners in the subsequent phases of this project," he said.

In total, the length of the new tramline will be 2.6 km (one way).