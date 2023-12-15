Occupiers use prisoners as human shields – prosecutor's office

In Zaporizhia direction of the front, Russian occupiers used Ukrainian prisoners of war as "human shields," the prosecutor's office of Zaporizhia region has said.

According to the department, investigators from the SBU Directorate in Zaporizhia region are conducting investigative actions based on information about the use by the Russian occupying army prisoners of war of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as human shields during military operations on the battlefield in Zaporizhia direction of the front.

The basis for entering statements into the Unified Register of pretrial investigations about another war crime by Russian army on the territory of Ukraine was the corresponding video material distributed online by Internet journalists of Radio Liberty.

Based on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, by ignoring the norms of international law by Russian military personnel, criminal proceedings have been opened under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.