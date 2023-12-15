Defense forces destroy 1,090 occupiers over day – General Staff

The defense forces liquidated 1,090 invaders, 14 tanks, 38 armored vehicles, 11 artillery systems, 20 drones, two cruise missiles, 28 units of enemy vehicles and special equipment over the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Friday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to December 15, 2023 were approximately: personnel about 343,890 (1,090 more) people, tanks some 5,706 (14 more) units, armored combat vehicles some 10,654 (38 more) units, artillery systems some 8,099 (11 more) units, MLRS some 920 units, air defense systems some 605 units, aircraft some 324 units, helicopters some 324 units, operational-tactical level UAVs some 6,226 (20 more), cruise missiles some 1,608 (two more), ships some 22 units, one submarine, vehicles and tank trucks some 10,699 (24 more) units, special equipment some 1,189 (four more)," according to the report.

The data is being clarified.