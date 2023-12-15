In village council building in Zakarpattia, deputy detonates grenades: he killed, 11 more injured – National Police

In Zakarpattia, in the building of Keretsky village council, a deputy detonated grenades: he was killed and 11 more people were injured, the National Police of Ukraine said.

"Today at 11.37, line 102 received a message that one of the deputies exploded grenades in the building of Keretsky village council of Mukachevo district during a session meeting," the National Police said in on its Facebook page.

"According to preliminary information, as a result of the explosion, one person, the fuse itself, was killed, and 11 more people were injured," the National Police said.

All relevant services, the police investigative team, explosives experts and criminologists are working at the scene of the incident. Primary investigative actions are ongoing.